Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Review: Bearish Charts Keep Canola Pointed Lower

11/18/2022 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Mannitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly weaker on Friday, as bearish technical signals kept the path of least resistance pointed lower ahead of the weekend.

The losses came despite gains in the Chicago soy complex and a softer tone in the Canadian dollar, which caused crush margins to widen.

Solid end-user demand underneath the market also provided some support, while farmer deliveries were showing signs of slowing down in the latest weekly data.

About 37,251 canola contracts traded on Friday, up from Thursday, when 31,797 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 25,766 of the contracts traded. 

 
Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 
Canola Jan   857.10  dn 4.60 
       Mar   847.00  dn 2.70 
       May   849.50  dn 1.60 
       Jul   853.50  dn 0.40 
Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 
Jan/Mar 15.40 over to 7.50 over      4,884 
Jan/May 12.70 over to 5.60 over         40 
Jan/Jul 4.00 over                        8 
Mar/May 0.10 under to 3.00 under     5,040 
Mar/Jul 3.00 under to 6.00 under       457 
May/Jul 2.60 under to 4.20 under     1,759 
May/Nov 15.00 over                      40 
Jul/Nov 19.80 over to 11.50 over       653 
Nov/Jan 3.70 over                        2

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1531ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.25% 0.89314 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.78% 1.59242 Delayed Quote.-7.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.51% 104.846 Delayed Quote.14.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.37% 0.7124 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.13% 1.38216 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.81% 0.82284 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.46% 1.33829 Delayed Quote.5.55%
Latest news
03:40pAppulse Corporation – Reporting results for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2022
GL
03:39pPcm Fund : Fund Card
PU
03:39pAppulse Corporation – Reporting results for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2022
AQ
03:39pHoneywell International : Statement on NARCO Trust
PU
03:39pShareholder Alert : Weiss Law Reminds OPNT, WAFD, MYOV, and KNBE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
03:37pFitch downgrades Mexico's Unifin to 'D' on bankruptcy proceedings
RE
03:36pDonaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03:36pESAB Debuts its First Battery-Powered Welding Machine
BU
03:34pRenovacare : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:32pICE Review: Bearish Charts Keep Canola Pointed Lower
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4Marketmind: Tough Fed talk
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS