ICE Review: Bearish Charts Keep Canola Pointed Lower

WINNIPEG, Mannitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly weaker on Friday, as bearish technical signals kept the path of least resistance pointed lower ahead of the weekend.

The losses came despite gains in the Chicago soy complex and a softer tone in the Canadian dollar, which caused crush margins to widen.

Solid end-user demand underneath the market also provided some support, while farmer deliveries were showing signs of slowing down in the latest weekly data.

About 37,251 canola contracts traded on Friday, up from Thursday, when 31,797 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 25,766 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. Canola Jan 857.10 dn 4.60 Mar 847.00 dn 2.70 May 849.50 dn 1.60 Jul 853.50 dn 0.40 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Jan/Mar 15.40 over to 7.50 over 4,884 Jan/May 12.70 over to 5.60 over 40 Jan/Jul 4.00 over 8 Mar/May 0.10 under to 3.00 under 5,040 Mar/Jul 3.00 under to 6.00 under 457 May/Jul 2.60 under to 4.20 under 1,759 May/Nov 15.00 over 40 Jul/Nov 19.80 over to 11.50 over 653 Nov/Jan 3.70 over 2

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

