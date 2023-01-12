Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Review: Bullish USDA Reports Push Up Canola

01/12/2023 | 03:31pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were stronger on Thursday reaping support from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) after the United States Department of Agriculture issued several reports.

Those reports had a bullish effect on the soy complex, as well as other grains at CBOT. Additional support for canola came from increases in European rapeseed, while Malaysian palm oil was narrowly mixed.

Although gains in global crude oil prices were fading somewhat, they were still underpinning vegetable oils.

While canola turned around after three days of losses, the oilseed remained firmly rangebound.

The Canadian dollar was higher at mid-afternoon Thursday, with the loonie at 74.86 U.S. cents compared to Wednesday's close of 74.49.

There were 42,933 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 37,089 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 30,786 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price     Change

Canola 

   Mar       842.40    up 10.60 
   May       841.00    up 13.00 
   Jul       842.00    up 13.10 
   Nov       815.70    up 12.90

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                 Prices              Volume 
   Mar/May       4.40 over to 1.00 over       10,510 
   Mar/Jul       2.20 over to 0.10 under          77 
   Mar/Nov       29.80 over to 28.90 over        170 
   May/Jul       0.10 under to 1.20 under      2,831 
   May/Nov       25.30 over to 25.20 over          3 
   Jul/Nov       28.70 over to 25.80 over      1,658 
   Nov/Jan       2.80 under to 3.30 under         39 
   Nov/Mar       4.90 under to 5.00 under        105

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1530ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.30% 0.93081 Delayed Quote.0.39%
BRENT OIL 1.12% 83.78 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.08% 1.63151 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.44% 96.77 Delayed Quote.1.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.30% 0.69506 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.52% 0.74845 Delayed Quote.0.85%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.24% 1.44927 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.05% 0.85457 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.06% 430.7683 Real-time Quote.-6.81%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.53% 1.3357 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
WTI 0.95% 78.411 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
