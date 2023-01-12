ICE Review: Bullish USDA Reports Push Up Canola

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were stronger on Thursday reaping support from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) after the United States Department of Agriculture issued several reports.

Those reports had a bullish effect on the soy complex, as well as other grains at CBOT. Additional support for canola came from increases in European rapeseed, while Malaysian palm oil was narrowly mixed.

Although gains in global crude oil prices were fading somewhat, they were still underpinning vegetable oils.

While canola turned around after three days of losses, the oilseed remained firmly rangebound.

The Canadian dollar was higher at mid-afternoon Thursday, with the loonie at 74.86 U.S. cents compared to Wednesday's close of 74.49.

There were 42,933 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 37,089 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 30,786 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Mar 842.40 up 10.60 May 841.00 up 13.00 Jul 842.00 up 13.10 Nov 815.70 up 12.90

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 4.40 over to 1.00 over 10,510 Mar/Jul 2.20 over to 0.10 under 77 Mar/Nov 29.80 over to 28.90 over 170 May/Jul 0.10 under to 1.20 under 2,831 May/Nov 25.30 over to 25.20 over 3 Jul/Nov 28.70 over to 25.80 over 1,658 Nov/Jan 2.80 under to 3.30 under 39 Nov/Mar 4.90 under to 5.00 under 105

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1530ET