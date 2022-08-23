Log in
ICE Review: Canola Adds Little More to Monday's Spike

08/23/2022 | 03:35pm EDT
WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures tacked on more gains Tuesday, after trading either side of unchanged.

Support for canola came from spillover in good upticks on the Chicago soy complex and in European rapeseed. There were more moderate increases in the off session of Malaysian palm oil.

Strong gains in global crude oil prices underpinned vegetable oils.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada kept its canola production estimate at 18.4 million metric tons in its latest supply and demand report. That may change when Statistics Canada releases its principal crop report on Monday.

Scattered showers were in Tuesday's Prairie weather forecast, with no further precipitation until the weekend.

The Canadian dollar was stronger at mid-afternoon as the U.S. dollar fell back a little. The loonie rose to 77.14 U.S. cents, compared with Monday's close of 76.72.

There were 26,129 contracts traded Tuesday, which compares with Monday, when 26,567 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 16,368 contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
                 Price    Change 
Canola      Nov  850.40  up 3.60 
            Jan  858.40  up 3.10 
            Mar  862.90  up 3.70 
            May  864.20  up 3.50

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
       Months            Prices                Volume 
       Nov/Jan   7.00 under to  8.50 under       3,761 
       Nov/Mar  10.60 under to 12.30 under          17 
       Nov/May  10.30 under to 13.70 under          27 
       Nov/Jul  11.40 under                          1 
       Nov/Nov  23.00 over                           1 
       Jan/Mar   2.30 under to   4.50 under      2,780 
       Jan/Nov  30.80 over                          25 
       Mar/May   0.10 over  to  1.60 under       1,007 
       Mar/Jul   0.60 under                          1 
       May/Jul   0.70 over  to  0.70 under         294 
       May/Nov  34.50 over                           1 
       Jul/Nov  36.90 over  to 30.60 over          269

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1535ET

