ICE Review: Canola Adds Little More to Monday's Spike

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures tacked on more gains Tuesday, after trading either side of unchanged.

Support for canola came from spillover in good upticks on the Chicago soy complex and in European rapeseed. There were more moderate increases in the off session of Malaysian palm oil.

Strong gains in global crude oil prices underpinned vegetable oils.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada kept its canola production estimate at 18.4 million metric tons in its latest supply and demand report. That may change when Statistics Canada releases its principal crop report on Monday.

Scattered showers were in Tuesday's Prairie weather forecast, with no further precipitation until the weekend.

The Canadian dollar was stronger at mid-afternoon as the U.S. dollar fell back a little. The loonie rose to 77.14 U.S. cents, compared with Monday's close of 76.72.

There were 26,129 contracts traded Tuesday, which compares with Monday, when 26,567 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 16,368 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Nov 850.40 up 3.60 Jan 858.40 up 3.10 Mar 862.90 up 3.70 May 864.20 up 3.50

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 7.00 under to 8.50 under 3,761 Nov/Mar 10.60 under to 12.30 under 17 Nov/May 10.30 under to 13.70 under 27 Nov/Jul 11.40 under 1 Nov/Nov 23.00 over 1 Jan/Mar 2.30 under to 4.50 under 2,780 Jan/Nov 30.80 over 25 Mar/May 0.10 over to 1.60 under 1,007 Mar/Jul 0.60 under 1 May/Jul 0.70 over to 0.70 under 294 May/Nov 34.50 over 1 Jul/Nov 36.90 over to 30.60 over 269

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1535ET