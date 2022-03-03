ICE Review: Canola Advances Despite Challenges

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were higher on Thursday, with the strongest gains in the old crop months.

Support came from gains in the nearby Chicago May soybean contract and in soymeal, as well as upticks in Malaysian palm oil.

However Chicago soyoil stepped back, unable to hold onto earlier gains. European rapeseed advanced in its nearby May contract, but incurred losses in its remaining positions.

After attempting to remain relatively steady, global crude oil prices fell back, putting pressure on edible oils.

There have been more warnings that prices for canola and other commodities are to spiral downward once the war premiums, induced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, begin to fade away.

The Canadian dollar was slightly lower at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 78.83 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 78.94.

There were 19,839 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 19,934 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 6,572 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

May 1,091.30 up 22.00 Jul 1,056.00 up 17.90 Nov 890.10 up 5.60 Jan 889.20 up 4.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 8.00 over 25 May/Jul 29.40 over to 23.10 over 1,777 May/Nov 188.00 over to 175.00 over 24 May/Jan 176.70 over 1 Jul/Nov 166.00 over to 146.60 over 1,081 Nov/Jan 1.00 over to 0.50 under 369 Jan/Mar 6.00 over 9

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com

