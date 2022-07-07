Log in
ICE Review : Canola Bounces Higher

07/07/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Thursday, seeing a recovery off nearby lows in sympathy with outside markets.

Speculators had been heavy sellers during the downturn, bailing out of large long positions in the grains and oilseeds.

With most of that selling pressure now flushed out of the market, canola moved higher in sympathy with Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

However, a lack of significant weather concerns across the Canadian Prairies and expectations for a large crop after the 2021 drought did temper the upside.

About 18,436 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 24,413 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,288 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price     Change

Canola 

   Nov        849.10    up 23.80 
   Jan        856.00    up 23.10 
   Mar        863.00    up 22.50 
   May        869.00    up 21.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices               Volume 
   Nov/Jan       6.80 under to 8.30 under      2,841 
   Nov/Mar       13.90 under to 15.20 under       24 
   Nov/May       19.90 under to 21.00 under       54 
   Nov/Jul       23.20 under                       1 
   Jan/Mar       6.90 under to 7.80 under      1,085 
   Mar/May       5.50 under to 6.90 under        478 
   May/Jul       3.00 under to 4.50 under        106 
   Jul/Nov       48.90 over to 38.80 over         55

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1530ET

