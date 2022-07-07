ICE Review : Canola Bounces Higher

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Thursday, seeing a recovery off nearby lows in sympathy with outside markets.

Speculators had been heavy sellers during the downturn, bailing out of large long positions in the grains and oilseeds.

With most of that selling pressure now flushed out of the market, canola moved higher in sympathy with Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

However, a lack of significant weather concerns across the Canadian Prairies and expectations for a large crop after the 2021 drought did temper the upside.

About 18,436 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 24,413 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,288 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 849.10 up 23.80 Jan 856.00 up 23.10 Mar 863.00 up 22.50 May 869.00 up 21.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 6.80 under to 8.30 under 2,841 Nov/Mar 13.90 under to 15.20 under 24 Nov/May 19.90 under to 21.00 under 54 Nov/Jul 23.20 under 1 Jan/Mar 6.90 under to 7.80 under 1,085 Mar/May 5.50 under to 6.90 under 478 May/Jul 3.00 under to 4.50 under 106 Jul/Nov 48.90 over to 38.80 over 55

