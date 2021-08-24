ICE Review : Canola Climbs Higher

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, as a rally in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex provided some spillover support.

Ongoing uncertainty over the size of Canada's canola crop added to the firmer tone, as drought during the growing season has been followed by harvest-delaying rains.

Statistics Canada releases its first survey-based production estimates of the year on Monday, Aug. 30, with expectations for a sizeable reduction on the year. Some industry participants have pegged the crop as small as 12 million tonnes, which would be well off the 18.7 million grown last year.

Canola lagged the soy complex to the upside, as recent strength in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on values.

Soft crush margins were another bearish influence, indicating that canola may be overpriced compared to the product values.

About 17,865 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 14,943 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,322 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 898.30 up 22.20 Jan 883.60 up 20.80 Mar 863.50 up 19.50 May 840.20 up 19.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume

Canola

Nov/Jan 15.70 over to 12.20 over 1,913 Nov/Mar 35.50 over to 33.00 over 36 Nov/Nov 220.00 over to 220.00 over 40 Jan/Mar 20.40 over to 18.70 over 895 Mar/May 23.90 over to 22.50 over 1,087 May/Jul 28.20 over to 27.00 over 677 Jul/Nov 144.80 over to 135.00 over 13

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

