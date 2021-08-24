Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Canola Climbs Higher

08/24/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, as a rally in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex provided some spillover support.

Ongoing uncertainty over the size of Canada's canola crop added to the firmer tone, as drought during the growing season has been followed by harvest-delaying rains.

Statistics Canada releases its first survey-based production estimates of the year on Monday, Aug. 30, with expectations for a sizeable reduction on the year. Some industry participants have pegged the crop as small as 12 million tonnes, which would be well off the 18.7 million grown last year.

Canola lagged the soy complex to the upside, as recent strength in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on values.

Soft crush margins were another bearish influence, indicating that canola may be overpriced compared to the product values.

About 17,865 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 14,943 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,322 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
                Price     Change

Canola 

   Nov          898.30    up 22.20 
   Jan          883.60    up 20.80 
   Mar          863.50    up 19.50 
   May          840.20    up 19.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                   Prices             Volume

Canola 

   Nov/Jan       15.70 over to 12.20 over       1,913 
   Nov/Mar       35.50 over to 33.00 over          36 
   Nov/Nov       220.00 over to 220.00 over        40 
   Jan/Mar       20.40 over to 18.70 over         895 
   Mar/May       23.90 over to 22.50 over       1,087 
   May/Jul       28.20 over to 27.00 over         677 
   Jul/Nov       144.80 over to 135.00 over        13

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1531ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:58pOil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage
RE
03:32pICE REVIEW : Canola Climbs Higher
DJ
03:19pDollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain
RE
03:19pDollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain
RE
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.35% to Settle at $71.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.71% to Settle at $2.1808 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.08% to Settle at $2.0668 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.89% to Settle at $67.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.24% to Settle at $3.8960 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pSoybeans Higher as Crop Conditions Slip -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals

HOT NEWS