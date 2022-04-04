Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review : Canola Climbs Higher

04/04/2022 | 03:55pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was up sharply on Monday, setting fresh contract highs in the new crop months as gains in outside markets provided support.

Chicago Board of Trade soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all up on the day as concerns over reduced sunflower production in Ukraine remained supportive for world vegetable oil markets.

Chart-based buying contributed to the gains in the Canadian oilseed, with some stops likely hit on the way up.

However, firmness in the Canadian dollar and ideas canola was looking overpriced at current levels did limit the advances to some extent.

About 18,144 canola contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 20,027 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,070 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
            Price       Change

Canola 

   May      1,170.00    up 36.10 
   Jul      1,134.90    up 28.30 
   Nov      1,002.30    up 32.10 
   Jan      1,001.90    up 32.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                Volume 
   May/Jul    37.20 over to 25.00 over       1,857 
   May/Nov    169.10 over to 152.60 over     1,397 
   Jul/Nov    140.70 over to 124.20 over     1,936 
   Nov/Jan    0.80 over to 0.40 over           341 
   Jan/Mar    6.00 over                          4

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1554ET

