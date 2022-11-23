ICE Review: Canola Continues Downtrend Wednesday

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market continued its downward slide on Wednesday, as bearish technical signals weighed on values.

Losses in crude oil added to the weakness in canola, with sharp declines in European rapeseed futures also weighing on prices.

However, Chicago soyoil turned higher after early declines and provided some support.

Canola is looking oversold from a chart standpoint, with historically wide crush margins helping limit the losses.

Positioning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States kept some caution in the market. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and only open for reduced hours on Friday, while the canola market will trade its usual hours.

About 28,756 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 28,409 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 19,230 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jan 835.10 dn 9.70 Mar 829.90 dn 7.70 May 833.90 dn 6.00 Jul 838.90 dn 5.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume

represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 8.00 over to 4.00 over 3,160 Jan/May 1.00 over 20 Jan/Jul 4.00 under to 4.20 under 20 Mar/May 2.70 under to 4.00 under 3,138 Mar/Jul 7.70 under to 9.10 under 529 May/Jul 4.00 under to 5.30 under 2,516 Jul/Nov 16.50 over to 14.50 over 232

