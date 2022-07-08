Log in
ICE Review : Canola Continues Higher Into the Weekend

07/08/2022
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Friday, seeing a continued recovery off the nearby lows hit earlier in the week.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all higher on the day, providing spillover support for canola.

Forecasts calling for hotter temperatures and only sporadic rainfall across the Canadian Prairies contributed to the gains, although trade was thin and choppy.

Weekly Canadian canola exports of 99,100 metric tons during the week ended July 3 were roughly double what moved the previous week, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission data.

However, total exports during the crop-year-to-date of 4.9 million metric tons remain well behind the 10.1 million metric tons moved through 48 weeks of the 2020/21 marketing year.

About 13,404 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 18,436 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 6,380 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
Canola     Nov  855.10  up 6.00 
           Jan  862.20  up 6.20 
           Mar  869.30  up 6.30 
           May  875.10  up 6.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
      Months             Prices               Volume 
      Nov/Jan   6.90 under to  7.90 under      1,934 
      Nov/Mar  13.80 under to 14.50 under         22 
      Nov/May  19.50 under                         5 
      Nov/Jul  21.30 under to 23.10 under         17 
      Jan/Mar   6.60 under to  7.50 under        801 
      Mar/May   5.50 under to  6.20 under        261 
      Mar/Nov  31.50 over                          1 
      May/Jul   1.90 under to  4.10 under        103 
      Jul/Nov  46.90 over  to 36.70 over          46

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1535ET

