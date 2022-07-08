ICE Review : Canola Continues Higher Into the Weekend

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Friday, seeing a continued recovery off the nearby lows hit earlier in the week.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all higher on the day, providing spillover support for canola.

Forecasts calling for hotter temperatures and only sporadic rainfall across the Canadian Prairies contributed to the gains, although trade was thin and choppy.

Weekly Canadian canola exports of 99,100 metric tons during the week ended July 3 were roughly double what moved the previous week, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission data.

However, total exports during the crop-year-to-date of 4.9 million metric tons remain well behind the 10.1 million metric tons moved through 48 weeks of the 2020/21 marketing year.

About 13,404 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 18,436 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 6,380 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Nov 855.10 up 6.00 Jan 862.20 up 6.20 Mar 869.30 up 6.30 May 875.10 up 6.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 6.90 under to 7.90 under 1,934 Nov/Mar 13.80 under to 14.50 under 22 Nov/May 19.50 under 5 Nov/Jul 21.30 under to 23.10 under 17 Jan/Mar 6.60 under to 7.50 under 801 Mar/May 5.50 under to 6.20 under 261 Mar/Nov 31.50 over 1 May/Jul 1.90 under to 4.10 under 103 Jul/Nov 46.90 over to 36.70 over 46

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1535ET