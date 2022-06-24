ICE Review : Canola Corrects Higher to End Week

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market managed to see a modest correction ahead of the weekend on ideas that recent losses were overdone. End-user bargain hunting was also supportive.

Gains in Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed futures provided spillover support, with crude oil and Malaysian palm oil also trading off their nearby lows.

A lack of significant weather concerns across Western Canada tempered the upside, with the overall technical trends also turning bearish after the recent downturn.

About 42,825 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday, when 47,580 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 26,604 of the contracts traded, with a narrowing of the old/new crop spread a feature as participants exit the front month.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Prices Change Canola Jul 882.50 up 2.30 Nov 870.20 up 25.50 Jan 876.20 up 25.70 Mar 881.80 up 27.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 36.80 over to 8.90 over 4,170 Jul/Jan 31.00 over to 10.80 over 75 Jul/May 25.20 over 1 Nov/Jan 5.00 under to 6.40 under 5,862 Nov/Mar 7.60 under to 9.50 under 9 Nov/May 12.20 under to 15.40 under 78 Nov/Jul 2.00 over to 0.50 under 15 Jan/Mar 4.20 under to 6.00 under 1,827 Jan/May 8.70 under to 9.40 under 20 Mar/May 2.10 under to 5.00 under 1,126 May/Jul 15.00 over to 9.80 over 76 Jul/Nov 85.00 over to 66.90 over 43

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1539ET