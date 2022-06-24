Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review : Canola Corrects Higher to End Week

06/24/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market managed to see a modest correction ahead of the weekend on ideas that recent losses were overdone. End-user bargain hunting was also supportive.

Gains in Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed futures provided spillover support, with crude oil and Malaysian palm oil also trading off their nearby lows.

A lack of significant weather concerns across Western Canada tempered the upside, with the overall technical trends also turning bearish after the recent downturn.

About 42,825 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday, when 47,580 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 26,604 of the contracts traded, with a narrowing of the old/new crop spread a feature as participants exit the front month.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
               Prices   Change 
Canola    Jul  882.50  up  2.30 
          Nov  870.20  up 25.50 
          Jan  876.20  up 25.70 
          Mar  881.80  up 27.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
          Months            Prices                Volume 
          Jul/Nov  36.80 over  to  8.90 over       4,170 
          Jul/Jan  31.00 over  to 10.80 over          75 
          Jul/May  25.20 over                          1 
          Nov/Jan   5.00 under to  6.40 under      5,862 
          Nov/Mar   7.60 under to  9.50 under          9 
          Nov/May  12.20 under to 15.40 under         78 
          Nov/Jul   2.00 over  to  0.50 under         15 
          Jan/Mar   4.20 under to  6.00 under      1,827 
          Jan/May   8.70 under to  9.40 under         20 
          Mar/May   2.10 under to  5.00 under      1,126 
          May/Jul  15.00 over  to  9.80 over          76 
          Jul/Nov  85.00 over  to 66.90 over          43

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1539ET

