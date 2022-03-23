ICE Review: Canola Corrects Lower

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at Wednesday's close, after an early move to fresh contract highs ran out of steam and profit-taking came forward to weigh on values.

Gains in crude oil and Chicago Board of Trade soyoil provided some initial spillover support for canola. European rapeseed futures also climbed above 1,000 euros per tonne for the first time ever. However, rapeseed was unable to hold onto those gains and the eventual downturn in that market pulled canola lower as well.

Ideas that canola was looking overpriced at current price levels were also bearish, although an analyst pointed out that domestic processors were still showing good demand.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a key driver of the grains and oilseeds, with sunflower acreage in the country likely down sharply on the year.

About 21,648 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 20,422 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 8,078 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

May 1,136.70 dn 20.40 Jul 1,107.80 dn 16.10 Nov 938.00 dn 19.40 Jan 938.40 dn 19.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 37.00 over to 26.10 over 1,619 May/Nov 204.70 over to 195.10 over 65 Jul/Nov 171.40 over to 162.00 over 1,031 Jul/Jan 169.10 over 1 Nov/Jan 0.10 over to 0.50 under 1,315 Jan/Mar 3.40 over to 3.30 over 8

