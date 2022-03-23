Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review: Canola Corrects Lower

03/23/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at Wednesday's close, after an early move to fresh contract highs ran out of steam and profit-taking came forward to weigh on values.

Gains in crude oil and Chicago Board of Trade soyoil provided some initial spillover support for canola. European rapeseed futures also climbed above 1,000 euros per tonne for the first time ever. However, rapeseed was unable to hold onto those gains and the eventual downturn in that market pulled canola lower as well.

Ideas that canola was looking overpriced at current price levels were also bearish, although an analyst pointed out that domestic processors were still showing good demand.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a key driver of the grains and oilseeds, with sunflower acreage in the country likely down sharply on the year.

About 21,648 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 20,422 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 8,078 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price       Change

Canola 

   May       1,136.70    dn 20.40 
   Jul       1,107.80    dn 16.10 
   Nov       938.00      dn 19.40 
   Jan       938.40      dn 19.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices             Volume 
   May/Jul    37.00 over to 26.10 over       1,619 
   May/Nov    204.70 over to 195.10 over        65 
   Jul/Nov    171.40 over to 162.00 over     1,031 
   Jul/Jan    169.10 over                        1 
   Nov/Jan    0.10 over to 0.50 under         1,315 
   Jan/Mar    3.40 over to 3.30 over              8

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.29% 121.64 Delayed Quote.46.98%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 5.13% 629.6172 Delayed Quote.45.29%
WTI 5.83% 114.787 Delayed Quote.48.90%
