Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Review: Canola Corrects Lower

10/27/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Thursday, taking back Wednesday's gains as the futures continued to hold within a sideways trading range.

Losses in Chicago soyoil contributed to the selling pressure in canola. However, Malaysian palm oil held reasonably steady and European rapeseed futures were higher on the day.

Canola crush margins tightened slightly on Wednesday but remain wide overall, which should encourage user demand on any dips in the market.

The largest losses were in the nearby November contract, with thin volumes exaggerating moves in the front month as traders clean up positions ahead of the contract's expiry.

About 22,036 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 28,676 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,140 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
Canola      Nov  902.20  dn 34.10 
            Jan  868.30  dn  8.00 
            Mar  874.20  dn  6.10 
            May  878.90  dn  6.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
            Nov/Jan  59.30 over  to 15.00 over         349 
            Nov/Mar  43.70 over  to 32.40 over           2 
            Jan/Mar   3.80 under to  6.30 under      4,282 
            Jan/May   9.30 under to 10.70 under         33 
            Jan/Jul  11.00 under to 12.00 under        323 
            Jan/Nov   0.00 under                         8 
            Mar/May   4.40 under to  5.00 under      1,239 
            Mar/Jul   5.70 under                        17 
            May/Jul   0.70 under to  1.30 under        548 
            Jul/Nov  27.00 over  to 24.80 over         269

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1545ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.79% 94.8 Delayed Quote.17.17%
WTI 0.74% 88.813 Delayed Quote.17.00%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:47p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.093% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.938% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.321% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46pICE Review: Canola Corrects Lower
DJ
03:36pTop investor opposes Gold Fields' takeover of Yamana
RE
03:24pBerkshire Hathaway to complete Maryland Cove Point LNG maintenance Friday
RE
03:18pColombia looking at possible change to oil exploration ban
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.33% to Settle at $96.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.87% to Settle at $3.0116 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.19% to Settle at $4.3339 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
2Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
3Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
4AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..
5Aegon to combine its Dutch operations with a.s.r.

HOT NEWS