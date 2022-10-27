ICE Review: Canola Corrects Lower

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Thursday, taking back Wednesday's gains as the futures continued to hold within a sideways trading range.

Losses in Chicago soyoil contributed to the selling pressure in canola. However, Malaysian palm oil held reasonably steady and European rapeseed futures were higher on the day.

Canola crush margins tightened slightly on Wednesday but remain wide overall, which should encourage user demand on any dips in the market.

The largest losses were in the nearby November contract, with thin volumes exaggerating moves in the front month as traders clean up positions ahead of the contract's expiry.

About 22,036 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 28,676 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,140 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Nov 902.20 dn 34.10 Jan 868.30 dn 8.00 Mar 874.20 dn 6.10 May 878.90 dn 6.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Nov/Jan 59.30 over to 15.00 over 349 Nov/Mar 43.70 over to 32.40 over 2 Jan/Mar 3.80 under to 6.30 under 4,282 Jan/May 9.30 under to 10.70 under 33 Jan/Jul 11.00 under to 12.00 under 323 Jan/Nov 0.00 under 8 Mar/May 4.40 under to 5.00 under 1,239 Mar/Jul 5.70 under 17 May/Jul 0.70 under to 1.30 under 548 Jul/Nov 27.00 over to 24.80 over 269

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

