ICE Review: Canola Declines From Early Gains

11/04/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba --Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mostly lower on Friday after making gains for much of the session.

There was a sharp spike in the oil prices following news that China is easing its Zero-COVID policy. The spillover led to a bounce in the Chicago soy complex, with more moderate upticks in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

The increase in crude plus a weakening U.S. dollar generated a surge in the Canadian dollar, which weighed on canola values. At mid-afternoon, the loonie climbed to 74.09 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close of 72.73.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported a 61% drop in canola exports for the week ended Oct. 30 at about 130,000 metric tons. However the year-to-date exports of 1.6 million metric tons remain well ahead of those a year ago.

There's also the prospect for snow or rain across much of the Prairies over the weekend. A system moving eastward is to bring precipitation to the region.

There were 43,678 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 33,552 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 32,136 contracts traded.

Canola settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
   Price          Change 
   Jan 898.40    up 1.50 
   Mar 895.30    dn 1.80 
   May 897.10    dn 3.90 
   Jul 897.10    dn 6.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months          Prices                            Volume 
   Jan/Mar         5.60 over to 1.00 under           7,063 
   Jan/May         5.00 over to 1.10 over            1,644 
   Jan/Jul         3.50 over to 1.00 over              616 
   Jan/Nov         28.50 over to 26.00 over            734 
   Mar/May          0.00 under to 3.70 under         3,361 
   Mar/Jul          0.50 under to 3.80 under           751 
   Mar/Nov         23.90 over to 22.50 over            332 
   May/Jul          1.60 under to 2.80 under           975 
   Jul/Nov         25.60 over to 21.70 over            592

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1540ET

