ICE Review: Canola Declines From Early Gains

WINNIPEG, Manitoba --Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mostly lower on Friday after making gains for much of the session.

There was a sharp spike in the oil prices following news that China is easing its Zero-COVID policy. The spillover led to a bounce in the Chicago soy complex, with more moderate upticks in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

The increase in crude plus a weakening U.S. dollar generated a surge in the Canadian dollar, which weighed on canola values. At mid-afternoon, the loonie climbed to 74.09 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close of 72.73.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported a 61% drop in canola exports for the week ended Oct. 30 at about 130,000 metric tons. However the year-to-date exports of 1.6 million metric tons remain well ahead of those a year ago.

There's also the prospect for snow or rain across much of the Prairies over the weekend. A system moving eastward is to bring precipitation to the region.

There were 43,678 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 33,552 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 32,136 contracts traded.

Canola settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Jan 898.40 up 1.50 Mar 895.30 dn 1.80 May 897.10 dn 3.90 Jul 897.10 dn 6.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 5.60 over to 1.00 under 7,063 Jan/May 5.00 over to 1.10 over 1,644 Jan/Jul 3.50 over to 1.00 over 616 Jan/Nov 28.50 over to 26.00 over 734 Mar/May 0.00 under to 3.70 under 3,361 Mar/Jul 0.50 under to 3.80 under 751 Mar/Nov 23.90 over to 22.50 over 332 May/Jul 1.60 under to 2.80 under 975 Jul/Nov 25.60 over to 21.70 over 592

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com)

