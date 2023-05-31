WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Wednesday, seeing follow-through selling pressure after Tuesday's sharp drop.

Relatively favorable Prairie crop conditions as seeding operations near completion contributed to the declines. Early losses in crude oil and Chicago soyoil were also bearish, although soyoil found some support and settled near unchanged.

Canola was looking oversold from a chart standpoint, with solid crush margins likely keeping end users in the market on a scale-down basis.

Gains in European rapeseed also provided some underlying support.

About 40,830 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 36,640 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 24,892 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
 Canola 
            Price       Change 
 Jul        649.50      dn 8.70 
 Nov        624.80      dn 3.30 
 Jan        631.00      dn 2.50 
 Mar        636.60      dn 2.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months                 Price                   Volume 
 Jul/Nov        31.50 over to 23.50 over        9,251 
 Jul/Jan        23.60 over to 22.40 over            5 
 Nov/Jan        5.20 under to 6.30 under        2,847 
 Nov/Mar        11.00 under to 11.90 under         21 
 Jan/Mar        5.40 under to 5.60 under          260 
 Jan/May        10.90 under                        17 
 Mar/May        5.20 under to 5.30 under           38 
 May/Jul        4.00 under                          6 
 Jul/Nov        28.00 over                          1

