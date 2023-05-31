WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Wednesday, seeing follow-through selling pressure after Tuesday's sharp drop.

Relatively favorable Prairie crop conditions as seeding operations near completion contributed to the declines. Early losses in crude oil and Chicago soyoil were also bearish, although soyoil found some support and settled near unchanged.

Canola was looking oversold from a chart standpoint, with solid crush margins likely keeping end users in the market on a scale-down basis.

Gains in European rapeseed also provided some underlying support.

About 40,830 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 36,640 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 24,892 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Jul 649.50 dn 8.70 Nov 624.80 dn 3.30 Jan 631.00 dn 2.50 Mar 636.60 dn 2.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Price Volume Jul/Nov 31.50 over to 23.50 over 9,251 Jul/Jan 23.60 over to 22.40 over 5 Nov/Jan 5.20 under to 6.30 under 2,847 Nov/Mar 11.00 under to 11.90 under 21 Jan/Mar 5.40 under to 5.60 under 260 Jan/May 10.90 under 17 Mar/May 5.20 under to 5.30 under 38 May/Jul 4.00 under 6 Jul/Nov 28.00 over 1

