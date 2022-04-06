ICE Review : Canola Ends Down With Profit-Taking

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was lower on Wednesday, as speculative profit-taking and a lack of significant end-user demand weighed on values.

Softening crush margins were making canola look overpriced to end users, which accounted for some of the weakness.

Losses in outside markets, including the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex and European rapeseed futures, contributed to the declines in canola.

Tight old crop supplies also remained supportive on the other side, although much of the attention in the market is shifting to the new crop and expectations for a return to normal yields in 2022.

Australia's canola crop was estimated at 4.7 million tonnes by the USDA's Ag Attache earlier this week. That would be down by 26 percent from the record crop grown last year, with both yields and acres forecast to be down.

About 17,166 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 20,080 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,788 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

May 1,140.60 dn 7.20 Jul 1,113.80 dn 9.40 Nov 994.00 dn 6.70 Jan 993.80 dn 6.20

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 27.90 over to 23.20 over 3,128 May/Nov 150.10 over to 140.10 over 310 May/Jan 150.20 over 3 Jul/Nov 126.10 over to 115.80 over 1,138 Nov/Jan 0.90 over 313 Jan/Mar 7.00 over 1 Mar/May 27.10 over 1

