Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Canola Ends Higher After Choppy Day

05/05/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market settled with solid gains Thursday after moving to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity throughout the session.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar, which was down by roughly three-quarters of a cent relative to its U.S. counterpart, accounted for some of the strength in canola.

Uncertainty over new crop production also underpinned the market.

Farmers in the western Prairies are making seeding progress, but fields in the region remain on the dry side after last year's drought. Meanwhile, heavy precipitation and cool temperatures in the eastern Prairies this spring will likely delay planting. The first crop report of the season from Saskatchewan showed that only 1% of intended acres were in the ground, which compares with 9% at the same time a year ago.

Statistics Canada releases its stocks as of March 31 report on Friday, which will provide a clearer picture on usage-to-date and available supplies heading into the new crop year.

About 15,153 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 16,891 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 6,840 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
                  Price     Change 
Canola     Jul  1,161.50  up 16.90 
           Nov  1,090.00  up 12.50 
           Jan  1,092.50  up 11.70 
           Mar  1,088.00  up  9.30

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices               Volume 
   May/Jul    5.00 under to  10.00 under       34 
   Jul/Nov   70.50  over to  55.10  over    2,387 
   Jul/Jan   52.00  over                        1 
   Nov/Jan    2.40 under to   3.40 under      959 
   Nov/Mar    0.90 under                        1 
   Nov/Nov  175.00  over to 150.00  over       15 
   Jan/Mar    2.30  over to   1.60  over       14 
   Mar/May   15.80  over to  15.00  over        5 
   May/Jul   16.50  over                        2 
   Jul/Nov  144.00  over                        2

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1522ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:23pICE REVIEW : Canola Ends Higher After Choppy Day
DJ
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.69% to Settle at $110.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.18% to Settle at $3.6587 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.71% to Settle at $4.0413 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.42% to Settle at $108.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pWheat Higher as Market Mulls Indian Ban -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:53pUkraine exports 46 mln T of grain, including 132,000 T so far in May -ministry
RE
02:08pGold retreats post Fed-led boost as dollar gains upper hand
RE
02:01pComex Copper Settles 1.00% Lower at $4.2850 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pComex Silver Settles 0.17% Higher at $22.400 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Wall Street tumbles on fear Fed may need bigger rate hike to tame infla..

HOT NEWS