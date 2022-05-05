ICE Review : Canola Ends Higher After Choppy Day

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market settled with solid gains Thursday after moving to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity throughout the session.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar, which was down by roughly three-quarters of a cent relative to its U.S. counterpart, accounted for some of the strength in canola.

Uncertainty over new crop production also underpinned the market.

Farmers in the western Prairies are making seeding progress, but fields in the region remain on the dry side after last year's drought. Meanwhile, heavy precipitation and cool temperatures in the eastern Prairies this spring will likely delay planting. The first crop report of the season from Saskatchewan showed that only 1% of intended acres were in the ground, which compares with 9% at the same time a year ago.

Statistics Canada releases its stocks as of March 31 report on Friday, which will provide a clearer picture on usage-to-date and available supplies heading into the new crop year.

About 15,153 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 16,891 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 6,840 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Jul 1,161.50 up 16.90 Nov 1,090.00 up 12.50 Jan 1,092.50 up 11.70 Mar 1,088.00 up 9.30

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 5.00 under to 10.00 under 34 Jul/Nov 70.50 over to 55.10 over 2,387 Jul/Jan 52.00 over 1 Nov/Jan 2.40 under to 3.40 under 959 Nov/Mar 0.90 under 1 Nov/Nov 175.00 over to 150.00 over 15 Jan/Mar 2.30 over to 1.60 over 14 Mar/May 15.80 over to 15.00 over 5 May/Jul 16.50 over 2 Jul/Nov 144.00 over 2

