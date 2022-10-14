Advanced search
ICE Review: Canola Ends Lower After Choppy Day

10/14/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at Friday's close, after trading to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

Losses in the Chicago soy complex accounted for some spillover selling pressure in the canola market, with solid farmer deliveries into the commercial pipeline another bearish influence.

Just over 600,000 tonnes of canola were delivered into the commercial pipeline during the week ended Oct. 9, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission report. Visible supplies increased to 1.43 million metric tons, from 1.24 million tons the previous week.

However, canola remains cheap compared to other oilseeds, with wide crush margins keeping end users on the buy side.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar was also supportive.

About 31,024 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 35,876 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 24,872 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

            Price    Change 
Canola  Nov 862.30   dn 8.10 
        Jan 869.10   dn 8.60 
        Mar 875.10   dn 9.20 
        May 876.90   dn 9.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

Monts          Price                 Volume 
Nov/Jan   6.50 under to 7.30 under   7,457 
Nov/Mar  12.50 under to 13.60 under    141 
Nov/May  15.10 under                     2 
Nov/Nov  15.00 over to 13.00 over       47 
Jan/Mar   5.70 under to 6.60 under   2,695 
Jan/May   8.00 under                     2 
Jan/Jul   9.00 under                   198 
Mar/May   1.10 under to 1.90 under     964 
Mar/Jul   2.00 under to 3.00 under     381 
May/Jul   0.50 under to 1.10 under     244 
Jul/Nov  29.90 over to 26.60 over      288 
Nov/Jan   2.60 over to 2.10 over        17

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1527ET

