ICE Review: Canola Ends Lower After Choppy Day

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at Friday's close, after trading to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

Losses in the Chicago soy complex accounted for some spillover selling pressure in the canola market, with solid farmer deliveries into the commercial pipeline another bearish influence.

Just over 600,000 tonnes of canola were delivered into the commercial pipeline during the week ended Oct. 9, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission report. Visible supplies increased to 1.43 million metric tons, from 1.24 million tons the previous week.

However, canola remains cheap compared to other oilseeds, with wide crush margins keeping end users on the buy side.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar was also supportive.

About 31,024 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 35,876 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 24,872 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Nov 862.30 dn 8.10 Jan 869.10 dn 8.60 Mar 875.10 dn 9.20 May 876.90 dn 9.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Monts Price Volume Nov/Jan 6.50 under to 7.30 under 7,457 Nov/Mar 12.50 under to 13.60 under 141 Nov/May 15.10 under 2 Nov/Nov 15.00 over to 13.00 over 47 Jan/Mar 5.70 under to 6.60 under 2,695 Jan/May 8.00 under 2 Jan/Jul 9.00 under 198 Mar/May 1.10 under to 1.90 under 964 Mar/Jul 2.00 under to 3.00 under 381 May/Jul 0.50 under to 1.10 under 244 Jul/Nov 29.90 over to 26.60 over 288 Nov/Jan 2.60 over to 2.10 over 17

