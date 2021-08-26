Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Canola Ends Lower After Choppy Trading

08/26/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug. 26 (MarketsFarm) -- The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at Thursday's close, taking some direction from Chicago Board of Trade soyoil.

Positioning ahead of Statistics Canada's survey-based production estimates, set for release on Aug. 30, accounted for much of the activity. Drought conditions during the growing season are expected to result in a crop well below the 18.7 million metric tons grown in 2020, but the extent of the reduction remains to be seen with estimates ranging from 11.5 million to 16 million metric tons.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada released their own supply/demand forecasts Thursday morning, pegging canola production for the year at 15.0 million metric tons. AAFC sees canola exports during the 2021/22 marketing year at 7.0 million metric tons, which would be well below the 10.9 million in 2020/21.

The Canadian dollar was weaker on Thursday, providing some support for the futures.

About 14,898 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 21,566 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,854 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
               Price             Change 
   Canola      Nov 914.10        dn 0.30 
               Jan 897.60        dn 2.70 
               Mar 872.80        dn 6.80 
               May 846.30       dn 11.40

Canola Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
    Months                   Prices                         Volume 
    Nov/Jan                  19.70 over to 14.10 over       1,231 
    Nov/Mar                  48.60 over to 41.70 over          59 
    Nov/May                  79.00 over to 77.50 over           2 
    Nov/Jul                 112.50 over                         1 
    Nov/Nov                 255.00 over                        11 
    Jan/Mar                  29.80 over to 23.30 over       1,074 
    Jan/May                  60.90 over to 51.20 over          10 
    Jan/Jul                  91.00 over                         1 
    Mar/May                  32.10 over to 26.40 over       1,126 
    Mar/Jul                  63.30 over to 59.90 over          11 
    May/Jul                  46.40 over to 31.20 over         382 
    Jul/Nov                 147.50 over to 135.10 over         19

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1544ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:45pICE REVIEW : Canola Ends Lower After Choppy Trading
DJ
03:17pCorn, soy falls as U.S. Midwest rains benefit crops
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.63% to Settle at $71.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pSlow well re-connection curbs optimism over Mexico oil output recovery -sources
RE
03:06pWheat Higher as Supply Looks to Shrink -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.97% to Settle at $2.2554 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.65% to Settle at $2.0832 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.38% to Settle at $67.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.36% to Settle at $4.1840 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:49pU.s. producer murphy oil moving to evacuate non-essential personnel from gulf of mexico as storm brews
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces U.S. probe over sustainable investments
2Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
3DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
5Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline

HOT NEWS