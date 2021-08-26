ICE Review : Canola Ends Lower After Choppy Trading

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug. 26 (MarketsFarm) -- The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at Thursday's close, taking some direction from Chicago Board of Trade soyoil.

Positioning ahead of Statistics Canada's survey-based production estimates, set for release on Aug. 30, accounted for much of the activity. Drought conditions during the growing season are expected to result in a crop well below the 18.7 million metric tons grown in 2020, but the extent of the reduction remains to be seen with estimates ranging from 11.5 million to 16 million metric tons.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada released their own supply/demand forecasts Thursday morning, pegging canola production for the year at 15.0 million metric tons. AAFC sees canola exports during the 2021/22 marketing year at 7.0 million metric tons, which would be well below the 10.9 million in 2020/21.

The Canadian dollar was weaker on Thursday, providing some support for the futures.

About 14,898 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 21,566 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,854 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Nov 914.10 dn 0.30 Jan 897.60 dn 2.70 Mar 872.80 dn 6.80 May 846.30 dn 11.40

Canola Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 19.70 over to 14.10 over 1,231 Nov/Mar 48.60 over to 41.70 over 59 Nov/May 79.00 over to 77.50 over 2 Nov/Jul 112.50 over 1 Nov/Nov 255.00 over 11 Jan/Mar 29.80 over to 23.30 over 1,074 Jan/May 60.90 over to 51.20 over 10 Jan/Jul 91.00 over 1 Mar/May 32.10 over to 26.40 over 1,126 Mar/Jul 63.30 over to 59.90 over 11 May/Jul 46.40 over to 31.20 over 382 Jul/Nov 147.50 over to 135.10 over 19

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com)

