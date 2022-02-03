Log in
ICE Review: Canola Ends Mixed

02/03/2022 | 03:32pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed at Thursday's close, after a choppy day that saw the most active front months trade to both sides of unchanged.

Speculative positioning was a feature, with the old/new crop spreads widening on the day.

Losses in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures accounted for some spillover selling in canola, while soymeal was higher and soybeans held near unchanged.

Tight old crop canola supplies remained supportive, but demand was being rationed at current levels and prices may need to move lower in order to encourage more buying interest.

About 17,934 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 19,487 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,938 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price         Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,024.10       up 1.60 
   May       1,010.20       up 1.10 
   Jul       982.10         dn 1.00 
   Nov       837.90         dn 6.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume

represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices                Volume 
   Mar/May    15.70 over to 12.50 over          3,269 
   Mar/Jul    44.00 over to 37.50 over            842 
   Mar/Nov    185.00 over to 180.40 over          241 
   May/Jul    28.40 over to 24.10 over            778 
   Jul/Nov    144.50 over to 137.00 over          752 
   Nov/Jan    2.10 over to 1.20 over               87

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1531ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.46% 611.91 Delayed Quote.14.34%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.30% 434.7 End-of-day quote.5.90%
