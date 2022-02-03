ICE Review: Canola Ends Mixed

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed at Thursday's close, after a choppy day that saw the most active front months trade to both sides of unchanged.

Speculative positioning was a feature, with the old/new crop spreads widening on the day.

Losses in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures accounted for some spillover selling in canola, while soymeal was higher and soybeans held near unchanged.

Tight old crop canola supplies remained supportive, but demand was being rationed at current levels and prices may need to move lower in order to encourage more buying interest.

About 17,934 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 19,487 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,938 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Mar 1,024.10 up 1.60 May 1,010.20 up 1.10 Jul 982.10 dn 1.00 Nov 837.90 dn 6.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume

represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 15.70 over to 12.50 over 3,269 Mar/Jul 44.00 over to 37.50 over 842 Mar/Nov 185.00 over to 180.40 over 241 May/Jul 28.40 over to 24.10 over 778 Jul/Nov 144.50 over to 137.00 over 752 Nov/Jan 2.10 over to 1.20 over 87

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1531ET