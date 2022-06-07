ICE Review : Canola Ends Mostly Lower

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower on Tuesday, seeing a correction after Monday's gains.

Warm and dry weather in the eastern Canadian Prairies should allow farmers in the region to make some seeding progress over the next week after wet conditions earlier in the spring caused planting delays. Meanwhile, dry regions of Alberta received some welcome precipitation.

Losses in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures also accounted for some spill-over selling pressure.

However, soybeans and soyoil at the Chicago Board of Trade were stronger on the day, providing some underlying support.

Tight old crop supplies and uncertainty over the new crop also helped temper the declines.

About 21,665 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 9,295 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,118 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jul 1,113.10 dn 10.60 Nov 1,040.00 dn 2.60 Jan 1,046.00 dn 1.00 Mar 1,048.80 up 1.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 89.80 over to 70.20 over 2,575 Jul/Jan 84.70 over to 67.20 over 397 Jul/Mar 83.40 over to 78.40 over 10 Jul/May 87.60 over to 84.10 over 4 Nov/Jan 3.90 under to 6.20 under 2,306 Jan/Mar 1.20 over to 2.90 under 296 Mar/May 6.90 over to 3.70 over 6

