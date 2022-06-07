Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review : Canola Ends Mostly Lower

06/07/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower on Tuesday, seeing a correction after Monday's gains.

Warm and dry weather in the eastern Canadian Prairies should allow farmers in the region to make some seeding progress over the next week after wet conditions earlier in the spring caused planting delays. Meanwhile, dry regions of Alberta received some welcome precipitation.

Losses in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures also accounted for some spill-over selling pressure.

However, soybeans and soyoil at the Chicago Board of Trade were stronger on the day, providing some underlying support.

Tight old crop supplies and uncertainty over the new crop also helped temper the declines.

About 21,665 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 9,295 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,118 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price      Change

Canola 

   Jul       1,113.10    dn 10.60 
   Nov       1,040.00    dn 2.60 
   Jan       1,046.00    dn 1.00 
   Mar       1,048.80    up 1.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                   Prices             Volume 
   Jul/Nov       89.80 over to 70.20 over       2,575 
   Jul/Jan       84.70 over to 67.20 over         397 
   Jul/Mar       83.40 over to 78.40 over          10 
   Jul/May       87.60 over to 84.10 over           4 
   Nov/Jan       3.90 under to 6.20 under       2,306 
   Jan/Mar       1.20 over to 2.90 under          296 
   Mar/May       6.90 over to 3.70 over             6

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1530ET

