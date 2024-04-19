WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market traded to both sides of unchanged on Friday, holding onto small gains at the final bell.

Advances in the Chicago soy complex provided spillover support for the Canadian oilseed. Chart-based positioning was a feature, with the most-active July contract settling just below its 50-day moving average.

However, soft export demand remained a bearish influence overhanging the canola market. Canadian canola exports continue to run well behind the year ago pace. Canola exports during the past week of 128,300 tons brought the 2023/24 year-to-date total to 4.37 million tons. That compares with 6.42 million tons at the same point the previous crop year.

Losses in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures also tempered the upside in canola.

There were an estimated 44,915 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 64,637 contracts traded.

Spreading accounted for 29,364 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. Canola Price Change May 609.80 up 1.10 Jul 622.80 up 0.50 Nov 637.90 up 1.30 Jan 646.80 up 1.60 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: May/Jul 12.10 under to 14.20 under 7,678 May/Nov 26.90 under to 28.70 under 124 May/Jan 35.40 under to 37.00 under 22 Jul/Nov 13.50 under to 15.70 under 5,156 Jul/Jan 23.20 under to 24.50 under 46 Nov/Jan 8.30 under to 9.00 under 1,014 Nov/Mar 14.40 under to 14.70 under 38 Jan/Mar 3.90 under to 6.00 under 602 Mar/May 0.10 over to 0.40 under 2

