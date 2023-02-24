ICE Review: Canola Ends Week on Soft Note

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower on Friday, after trading to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

While weakness in the Canadian dollar provided some underlying support, losses in Chicago soyoil and other outside markets weighed on values.

Chart-based speculative selling was a feature, as investors adjusted positions ahead of the weekend. However, solid demand underneath the market provided some support as crush margins remain historically wide.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported weekly canola exports of 190,800 metric tons, which was up 5% from the previous week. Crop year-to-date canola exports of 4.89 million metric tons were well ahead of the 3.74 million tons moved by the same point the previous year.

About 25,219 canola contracts traded on Friday, down from Thursday's volume of 40,478 contracts. Spreading accounted for 16,000 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Mar 834.40 up 1.90 May 819.70 dn 3.00 Jul 816.40 dn 4.00 Nov 794.50 dn 4.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Spread Volume Mar/May 14.70 over to 9.00 over 3,554 Mar/Jul 15.00 over to 12.60 over 131 May/Jul 4.20 over to 2.00 over 2,334 May/Nov 24.20 over to 23.70 over 101 Jul/Nov 22.60 over to 19.50 over 1,567 Nov/Jan 4.60 under to 5.10 under 187 Nov/Mar 7.50 under to 7.80 under 14 Jan/Mar 2.50 under to 3.00 under 112

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

