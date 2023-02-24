Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Review: Canola Ends Week on Soft Note

02/24/2023 | 03:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower on Friday, after trading to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

While weakness in the Canadian dollar provided some underlying support, losses in Chicago soyoil and other outside markets weighed on values.

Chart-based speculative selling was a feature, as investors adjusted positions ahead of the weekend. However, solid demand underneath the market provided some support as crush margins remain historically wide.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported weekly canola exports of 190,800 metric tons, which was up 5% from the previous week. Crop year-to-date canola exports of 4.89 million metric tons were well ahead of the 3.74 million tons moved by the same point the previous year.

About 25,219 canola contracts traded on Friday, down from Thursday's volume of 40,478 contracts. Spreading accounted for 16,000 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
Canola 
Mar  834.40  up 1.90 
May  819.70  dn 3.00 
Jul  816.40  dn 4.00 
Nov  794.50  dn 4.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

                  Spread           Volume 
Mar/May  14.70 over to 9.00 over    3,554 
Mar/Jul  15.00 over to 12.60 over     131 
May/Jul   4.20 over to 2.00 over    2,334 
May/Nov  24.20 over to 23.70 over     101 
Jul/Nov  22.60 over to 19.50 over   1,567 
Nov/Jan  4.60 under to 5.10 under     187 
Nov/Mar  7.50 under to 7.80 under      14 
Jan/Mar  2.50 under to 3.00 under     112

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1536ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.76% 0.91509 Delayed Quote.0.02%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.16% 1.62481 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.87% 100.25 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.30% 0.6914 Delayed Quote.0.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7345 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.02% 1.43493 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.60% 0.83868 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.47% 1.3606 Delayed Quote.0.06%
Latest news
04:20pGlobe Life Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pFormfactor Inc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:20pARCA biopharma Announces 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
04:20pMiddlesex Water Announces 2022 Year End Results
AQ
04:18pDATADOG, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:17pThe Alkaline Water Company Announces Change in Officers
BU
04:16pPACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:16pTPG INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:16pRegional Health Properties, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards
AQ
04:16pIRADIMED CORPORATION Issues Urgent Medical Device Correction
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
3Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
4BrainChip Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
5Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....

HOT NEWS