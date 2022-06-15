ICE Review : Canola Falls Back

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) were lower on Wednesday, continuing on with losses that began during the overnight session. However, prices finished well away from their lows.
A downturn in global crude oil prices put pressures on vegetable oils. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil, as well as Chicago soybeans and soyoil fell back. There were gains in soymeal.
A trader suggested seasonal pressure hasn't been as great this spring. Even though North American crops appear to be off to a good start, tight supplies, the war in Ukraine and weather issues are among the factors underpinning values.
At 87 percent complete, seeding in Manitoba has pretty much wrapped up. Repeated rainfall slowed planting and will result in unseeded acres.
The Canadian dollar was relatively steady at mid-afternoon as the United States dollar lost ground. The loonie was at 77.33 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 77.28.
There were 21,825 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 21,711 contracts changed hands.
Spreading accounted for 15,022 contracts traded.
Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.
Price Change
Canola
Jul 1,083.60 dn 12.70
Nov 1,037.00 dn 7.40
Jan 1,042.50 dn 7.10
Mar 1,044.80 dn 6.30
Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:
Months Prices Volume
Jul/Nov 55.60 over to 43.00 over 4,458
Jul/Jan 50.70 over to 38.40 over 45
Jul/Mar 40.30 over to 35.30 over 75
Nov/Jan 4.80 under to 5.80 under 1,573
Nov/Mar 5.30 under to 7.60 under 41
Nov/May 7.20 under 1
Nov/Nov 141.40 over 1
Jan/Mar 0.30 under to 3.50 under 556
Jan/May 2.70 under to 5.80 under 36
Jan/Jul 8.50 over to 7.80 over 7
Mar/May 3.50 over t 4.10 under 468
May/Jul 12.00 over to 11.00 over 53
May/Nov 140.00 over to 134.40 over 125
Jul/Nov 130.00 over to 123.00 over 72
Source: Commodity News Service Canada
Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-15-22 1534ET