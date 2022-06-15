Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review : Canola Falls Back

06/15/2022 | 03:35pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) were lower on Wednesday, continuing on with losses that began during the overnight session. However, prices finished well away from their lows.

A downturn in global crude oil prices put pressures on vegetable oils. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil, as well as Chicago soybeans and soyoil fell back. There were gains in soymeal.

A trader suggested seasonal pressure hasn't been as great this spring. Even though North American crops appear to be off to a good start, tight supplies, the war in Ukraine and weather issues are among the factors underpinning values.

At 87 percent complete, seeding in Manitoba has pretty much wrapped up. Repeated rainfall slowed planting and will result in unseeded acres.

The Canadian dollar was relatively steady at mid-afternoon as the United States dollar lost ground. The loonie was at 77.33 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 77.28.

There were 21,825 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 21,711 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 15,022 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
               Price     Change

Canola 

   Jul       1,083.60    dn 12.70 
   Nov       1,037.00    dn 7.40 
   Jan       1,042.50    dn 7.10 
   Mar       1,044.80    dn 6.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices             Volume 
   Jul/Nov       55.60 over to 43.00 over    4,458 
   Jul/Jan       50.70 over to 38.40 over       45 
   Jul/Mar       40.30 over to 35.30 over       75 
   Nov/Jan       4.80 under to 5.80 under    1,573 
   Nov/Mar       5.30 under to 7.60 under       41 
   Nov/May       7.20 under                      1 
   Nov/Nov       141.40 over                     1 
   Jan/Mar       0.30 under to 3.50 under      556 
   Jan/May       2.70 under to 5.80 under       36 
   Jan/Jul       8.50 over to 7.80 over          7 
   Mar/May       3.50 over t 4.10 under        468 
   May/Jul       12.00 over to 11.00 over       53 
   May/Nov       140.00 over to 134.40 over    125 
   Jul/Nov       130.00 over to 123.00 over     72

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1534ET

HOT NEWS