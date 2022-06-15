ICE Review : Canola Falls Back

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) were lower on Wednesday, continuing on with losses that began during the overnight session. However, prices finished well away from their lows.

A downturn in global crude oil prices put pressures on vegetable oils. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil, as well as Chicago soybeans and soyoil fell back. There were gains in soymeal.

A trader suggested seasonal pressure hasn't been as great this spring. Even though North American crops appear to be off to a good start, tight supplies, the war in Ukraine and weather issues are among the factors underpinning values.

At 87 percent complete, seeding in Manitoba has pretty much wrapped up. Repeated rainfall slowed planting and will result in unseeded acres.

The Canadian dollar was relatively steady at mid-afternoon as the United States dollar lost ground. The loonie was at 77.33 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 77.28.

There were 21,825 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 21,711 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 15,022 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jul 1,083.60 dn 12.70 Nov 1,037.00 dn 7.40 Jan 1,042.50 dn 7.10 Mar 1,044.80 dn 6.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 55.60 over to 43.00 over 4,458 Jul/Jan 50.70 over to 38.40 over 45 Jul/Mar 40.30 over to 35.30 over 75 Nov/Jan 4.80 under to 5.80 under 1,573 Nov/Mar 5.30 under to 7.60 under 41 Nov/May 7.20 under 1 Nov/Nov 141.40 over 1 Jan/Mar 0.30 under to 3.50 under 556 Jan/May 2.70 under to 5.80 under 36 Jan/Jul 8.50 over to 7.80 over 7 Mar/May 3.50 over t 4.10 under 468 May/Jul 12.00 over to 11.00 over 53 May/Nov 140.00 over to 134.40 over 125 Jul/Nov 130.00 over to 123.00 over 72

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1534ET