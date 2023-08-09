WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Wednesday, as speculative positioning and relatively favorable Prairie weather conditions weighed on values.

Canola was also still rebalancing itself relative to the Chicago soy complex, which moved lower on Monday when Canadian markets were closed for a holiday.

However, soybeans and soyoil were both firmer on Wednesday, providing some underling support for canola.

Ideas that canola is looking cheap compared to other oilseeds also helped temper the declines.

About 25,282 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 32,573 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 12,790 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Prices Change Nov 775.90 dn 15.00 Jan 780.80 dn 14.20 Mar 782.30 dn 14.20 May 780.70 dn 14.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 3.60 under to 5.00 under 5,196 Nov/Mar 4.50 under to 6.90 under 175 Jan/Mar 0.40 under to 2.00 under 930 Jan/May 0.10 under 3 Mar/May 2.70 over to 1.10 over 55 Mar/Jul 6.20 over 13 May/Jul 4.60 over to 4.00 over 20 Jul/Nov 36.80 over to 36.10 over 3

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-23 1557ET