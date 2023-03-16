WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market ended the session higher for the first time in 10 days despite being in the red during most of trading.

Chicago soyoil was up, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both down. After going into freefall on Wednesday, crude oil gained about US$1.50 per barrel today.

The Canadian dollar was up one quarter of a United States cent compared to Wednesday's close.

About 41,669 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 41,911 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 24,774 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Prices Change May 755.80 up 4.80 Jul 752.10 up 4.50 Nov 734.70 up 5.30 Jan 739.10 up 5.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 4.00 over to 2.60 over 7,878 May/Nov 22.20 over to 20.40 over 452 Jul/Nov 18.90 over to 17.00 over 3,872 Nov/Jan 4.30 under to 4.70 under 177 Jan/Mar 4.00 under 8

