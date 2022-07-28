ICE Review: Canola Following Weather Market

WINNIPEG--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange surged higher Thursday, on strength gleaned from sharp upticks in Chicago soybeans and soyoil.

Hot and dry weather in the U.S. continued to pose a serious threat to soybean crops just as they are beginning to pod. The weather outlook said there was little chance of significant rainfall for the next couple of weeks.

Temperatures pushing into the low 30 degrees Celsius were forecast for the southern parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The latest Saskatchewan crop report said crops were continuing with normal development where rain fell. The drier areas of the province saw crop development slow.

European rapeseed also swung higher, with small gains in the off session of Malaysian palm oil with both adding support to canola. Global crude oil prices were mixed, which provided little direction to vegetable oils.

The Canadian dollar was higher at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 78.0 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close 77.69.

There were 26,326 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 18,385 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,602 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Canola Nov 863.60 up 39.20 Jan 872.20 up 39.00 Mar 880.30 up 38.80 May 887.00 up 38.50

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 7.70 under to 9.00 under 3,642 Nov/Mar 15.20 under to 17.00 under 21 Nov/May 21.70 under to 23.10 under 26 Nov/Jul 27.30 under 3 Jan/Mar 7.30 under to 8.40 under 1,553 Jan/Jul 18.70 under to 18.80 under 11 Mar/May 6.10 under to 7.10 under 906 May/Jul 4.00 under to 5.30 643 May/Nov 40.20 over 6 Jul/Nov 44.50 over to 42.50 over 490

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

