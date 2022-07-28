Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Review: Canola Following Weather Market

07/28/2022 | 03:47pm EDT
WINNIPEG--Canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange surged higher Thursday, on strength gleaned from sharp upticks in Chicago soybeans and soyoil.

Hot and dry weather in the U.S. continued to pose a serious threat to soybean crops just as they are beginning to pod. The weather outlook said there was little chance of significant rainfall for the next couple of weeks.

Temperatures pushing into the low 30 degrees Celsius were forecast for the southern parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The latest Saskatchewan crop report said crops were continuing with normal development where rain fell. The drier areas of the province saw crop development slow.

European rapeseed also swung higher, with small gains in the off session of Malaysian palm oil with both adding support to canola. Global crude oil prices were mixed, which provided little direction to vegetable oils.

The Canadian dollar was higher at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 78.0 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close 77.69.

There were 26,326 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 18,385 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,602 contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
                Price    Change 
Canola     Nov  863.60  up 39.20 
           Jan  872.20  up 39.00 
           Mar  880.30  up 38.80 
           May  887.00  up 38.50

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
           Months             Prices               Volume 
           Nov/Jan   7.70 under to  9.00 under      3,642 
           Nov/Mar  15.20 under to 17.00 under         21 
           Nov/May  21.70 under to 23.10 under         26 
           Nov/Jul  27.30 under                         3 
           Jan/Mar   7.30 under to  8.40 under      1,553 
           Jan/Jul  18.70 under to 18.80 under         11 
           Mar/May   6.10 under to  7.10 under        906 
           May/Jul   4.00 under to  5.30              643 
           May/Nov  40.20 over                          6 
           Jul/Nov  44.50 over  to 42.50 over         490

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1546ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.20% 0.89446 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.02% 1.55949 Delayed Quote.-9.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.37% 104.728 Delayed Quote.16.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.34% 0.7449 Delayed Quote.3.57%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 885.5 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.21% 1.30559 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.13% 107.19 Delayed Quote.34.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.45% 0.80574 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.86% 528.4445 Real-time Quote.26.29%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 2.16% 571.9101 Real-time Quote.3.32%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.02% 491.4 End-of-day quote.14.74%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.00% 1.2818 Delayed Quote.1.91%
WTI -1.06% 96.798 Delayed Quote.26.76%
