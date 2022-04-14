ICE Review: Canola Gains Traction Ahead of Long Weekend

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures finished higher on Thursday, overcoming choppy trading that saw old crop contracts bounce to either side of steady earlier in the session.

Also, new crop positions hit new highs before easing back.

Global crude oil prices turned around from losses this morning, with the gains spilling over into edible oil valves.

Increases in Chicago soyoil and soymeal, along with strong upticks in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil provided support to canola.

Chicago soybeans were mixed with increases in the old crop contracts and small losses in the new crop positions.

The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 79.34 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 79.32.

The markets in Canada and the United States will close tomorrow for the Good Friday holiday. Trading is set to resume Sunday evening.

There were 23,312 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 33,989 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 17,434 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

May 1,160.70 up 5.70 Jul 1,142.50 up 5.80 Nov 1,032.80 up 5.00 Jan 1,034.60 up 5.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 20.80 over to 15.50 over 5,113 May/Nov 128.20 over to 115.30 over 813 May/Jan 119.40 over to 118.60 over 331 Jul/Nov 109.90 over to 97.50 over 1,966 Nov/Jan 1.30 under to 2.00 under 475 Nov/Nov 166.10 over to 166.00 over 13 Jan/Mar 1.40 over to 0.80 over 6

