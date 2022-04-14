Log in
ICE Review: Canola Gains Traction Ahead of Long Weekend

04/14/2022 | 03:35pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures finished higher on Thursday, overcoming choppy trading that saw old crop contracts bounce to either side of steady earlier in the session.

Also, new crop positions hit new highs before easing back.

Global crude oil prices turned around from losses this morning, with the gains spilling over into edible oil valves.

Increases in Chicago soyoil and soymeal, along with strong upticks in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil provided support to canola.

Chicago soybeans were mixed with increases in the old crop contracts and small losses in the new crop positions.

The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 79.34 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 79.32.

The markets in Canada and the United States will close tomorrow for the Good Friday holiday. Trading is set to resume Sunday evening.

There were 23,312 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 33,989 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 17,434 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price      Change

Canola 

   May       1,160.70    up 5.70 
   Jul       1,142.50    up 5.80 
   Nov       1,032.80    up 5.00 
   Jan       1,034.60    up 5.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                Volume 
   May/Jul    20.80 over to 15.50 over       5,113 
   May/Nov    128.20 over to 115.30 over       813 
   May/Jan    119.40 over to 118.60 over       331 
   Jul/Nov    109.90 over to 97.50 over      1,966 
   Nov/Jan    1.30 under to 2.00 under         475 
   Nov/Nov    166.10 over to 166.00 over        13 
   Jan/Mar    1.40 over to 0.80 over             6

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1534ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.05% 0.93539 Delayed Quote.2.76%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.06% 1.64937 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 99.832 Delayed Quote.8.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.54% 0.74706 Delayed Quote.2.28%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1407.75 End-of-day quote.27.78%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.24% 1.36558 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.87% 124.71 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.50% 110.526 Delayed Quote.34.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.26% 0.85653 Delayed Quote.0.23%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.50% 583.0317 Real-time Quote.38.00%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.02% 661.1408 Real-time Quote.24.32%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.39% 459.1 End-of-day quote.11.95%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.39% 1.26139 Delayed Quote.0.01%
WTI 0.08% 103.72 Delayed Quote.34.59%
