  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

ICE Review: Canola Gives Up Gains to Finish Lower

01/11/2023 | 03:36pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Despite decent increases in the morning, Inter-continental Exchange (ICE) canola futures closed lower on Wednesday.

During the course of today's session, losses developed in Chicago soyoil with additional pressure coming for declines in Malaysian palm oil. Support was derived from advances in Chicago soybeans and soymeal, as well as European rapeseed.

Global crude oil prices were making good gains, with spillover going into vegetable oils.

Crush margins continued to be quite strong for the Canadian oilseed, but they are well back from recent record levels.

An analyst said that canola has been rangebound at C$800 to C$900 per ton for upwards of seven months and is very likely to remain so for at least a couple more months.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged at mid-afternoon Wednesday, with the loonie at 74.51 U.S. cents.

There were 37,089 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 37,144 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 20,308 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
             Price     Change

Canola 

   Mar       831.80    dn 9.80 
   May       828.00    dn 10.20 
   Jul       828.90    dn 9.90 
   Nov       802.80    dn 7.40

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices              Volume 
   Mar/May       4.20 over to 2.50 over       6,022 
   Mar/Jul       3.00 over to 2.20 over          22 
   Mar/Nov       31.50 over to 30.00 over        27 
   May/Jul       0.20 under to 1.00 under     2,677 
   Jul/Nov       30.00 over to 25.90 over     1,278 
   Nov/Jan       2.20 under to 2.80 under       123

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1535ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.92723 Delayed Quote.0.32%
BRENT OIL 4.18% 82.87 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.14% 1.63039 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.37% 98.681 Delayed Quote.1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 1.09% 0.69389 Delayed Quote.0.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.7446 Delayed Quote.1.15%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.05% 1.44355 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.16% 0.85413 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.72% 425.1452 Real-time Quote.-6.89%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.54% 592.7538 Real-time Quote.-2.33%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.60% 499.7 End-of-day quote.3.80%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.08% 1.34201 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
WTI 4.45% 77.595 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
