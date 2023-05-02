WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were higher on Tuesday, although the gains in the new crop contracts faded.

A trader said weakness in the Canadian dollar lent support to canola. At midafternoon on Tuesday, the loonie was at 73.41 U.S. cents, compared with Monday's close of 73.82.

He added there was short covering in the oilseed markets, which helped to prop up canola. However, he stressed that the short covering was very likely short term.

Good planting progress is expected to be made this week, with temperatures across much of the Canadian Prairies pushing above 20 degrees celsius.

There were 26,256 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 20,379 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,984 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Price Change Jul 709.40 up 4.80 Nov 683.40 up 0.80 Jan 689.20 up 0.90 Mar 693.70 up 0.80

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 50.00 over 21 Jul/Nov 27.00 over to 21.10 over 7,191 Jul/Jan 19.80 over to 18.90 over 4 Jul/Mar 12.00 over 4 Nov/Jan 5.70 under to 6.30 under 192 Nov/Mar 10.20 under to 10.40 under 30 Jan/Mar 4.30 under to 4.50 under 49 Jul/Nov 47.00 over 1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

