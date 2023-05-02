WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were higher on Tuesday, although the gains in the new crop contracts faded.

A trader said weakness in the Canadian dollar lent support to canola. At midafternoon on Tuesday, the loonie was at 73.41 U.S. cents, compared with Monday's close of 73.82.

He added there was short covering in the oilseed markets, which helped to prop up canola. However, he stressed that the short covering was very likely short term.

Good planting progress is expected to be made this week, with temperatures across much of the Canadian Prairies pushing above 20 degrees celsius.

There were 26,256 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 20,379 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,984 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
   Canola          Price          Change 
   Jul             709.40        up 4.80 
   Nov             683.40        up 0.80 
   Jan             689.20        up 0.90 
   Mar             693.70        up 0.80

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months          Prices                      Volume 
   May/Jul         50.00 over                      21 
   Jul/Nov          27.00 over to 21.10 over    7,191 
   Jul/Jan          19.80 over to 18.90 over        4 
   Jul/Mar          12.00 over                      4 
   Nov/Jan          5.70 under to 6.30 under      192 
   Nov/Mar          10.20 under to 10.40 under     30 
   Jan/Mar           4.30 under to 4.50 under      49 
   Jul/Nov          47.00 over                      1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


