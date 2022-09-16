ICE Review: Canola Higher After Choppy Start

Advanced search
09/16/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- After bouncing back and forth from either side of unchanged, canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) finally found traction during the latter half of Friday's session.

Support came from good gains in Chicago soyoil, but further increases were stymied by losses in soybeans, soymeal and European rapeseed. Small upticks in global crude oil prices lent a little bit of spillover to vegetable oils. The Malaysian palm oil market was closed for a holiday.

Harvest progress across the Prairies continued to have a bearish effect on canola. However, rain over parts of Alberta and Manitoba on Friday held up combines from making more rounds.

While there was a paltry amount of canola exports for the week ended Sept. 11, the Canadian Grain Commission noted that producer deliveries of the oilseed were rising quickly.

As a strong U.S. dollar remained virtually unchanged, the Canadian dollar was weaker at mid-afternoon. The loonie dropped to 75.26 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close 75.76.

There were 33,972 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 30,817 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 28,756 contracts traded.

Canola settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
    Price                   Change 
    Nov 792.50             up 4.10 
    Jan 801.10             up 4.70 
    Mar 808.30             up 5.10 
    May 810.80             up 6.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                                  Volume 
   Nov/Jan            7.00 under to 8.70 under                5,180 
   Nov/Mar           13.40 under to 15.90 under                   8 
   Nov/May           16.00 under to 18.30 under                  26 
   Jan/Mar            5.60 under to 7.30 under                6,085 
   Mar/May            1.00 under to 3.00 under                2,704 
   May/Jul            1.10 under to 2.70 under                  260 
   May/Nov           15.00 over to 14.00 over                    10 
   Jul/Nov           21.40 over to 16.00 over                   105

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1544ET

HOT NEWS