ICE Review: Canola Higher After Choppy Start

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- After bouncing back and forth from either side of unchanged, canola futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) finally found traction during the latter half of Friday's session.

Support came from good gains in Chicago soyoil, but further increases were stymied by losses in soybeans, soymeal and European rapeseed. Small upticks in global crude oil prices lent a little bit of spillover to vegetable oils. The Malaysian palm oil market was closed for a holiday.

Harvest progress across the Prairies continued to have a bearish effect on canola. However, rain over parts of Alberta and Manitoba on Friday held up combines from making more rounds.

While there was a paltry amount of canola exports for the week ended Sept. 11, the Canadian Grain Commission noted that producer deliveries of the oilseed were rising quickly.

As a strong U.S. dollar remained virtually unchanged, the Canadian dollar was weaker at mid-afternoon. The loonie dropped to 75.26 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close 75.76.

There were 33,972 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 30,817 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 28,756 contracts traded.

Canola settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Nov 792.50 up 4.10 Jan 801.10 up 4.70 Mar 808.30 up 5.10 May 810.80 up 6.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 7.00 under to 8.70 under 5,180 Nov/Mar 13.40 under to 15.90 under 8 Nov/May 16.00 under to 18.30 under 26 Jan/Mar 5.60 under to 7.30 under 6,085 Mar/May 1.00 under to 3.00 under 2,704 May/Jul 1.10 under to 2.70 under 260 May/Nov 15.00 over to 14.00 over 10 Jul/Nov 21.40 over to 16.00 over 105

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1544ET