Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review: Canola Higher and Overvalued

04/13/2022 | 03:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were mostly higher at the close Wednesday, with the only loss in the old crop May contract.

A trader said rolling out of that May position was a feature in Wednesday's session, along with some movement out of old crop July. He stressed that canola remains overvalued and over-bought, suggesting the Canadian oilseed could lose C$60 to C$100 per metric ton.

Significant upticks in global crude oil prices were supportive of edible oil values. That led to gains in Chicago soyoil, and spurred turnarounds in soybeans and European rapeseed. Malaysian palm oil and Chicago soymeal remained lower.

A major storm is dumping large amount of snow on the eastern Prairies, which will delay spring planting. However, the melt will benefit soil moisture levels.

The Canadian dollar was stronger at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 79.60 U.S. cents, compared with Tuesday's close of 79.26.

There were 33,989 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday, when 18,672 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 25,542 contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
Price Change 
 
Canola     May  1,155.00  dn  2.60 
           Jul  1,136.70  up  1.30 
           Nov  1,027.80  up  9.10 
           Jan  1,029.30  up 10.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
        Months            Prices               Volume 
 
        May/Jul   23.10 over to   15.20 over    8,149 
        May/Nov  138.50 over to  119.10 over    1,129 
        May/Jan  120.30 over to  119.40 over      291 
        May/Mar  124.30 over                        1 
        Jul/Nov  119.90 over to  100.00 over    2,602 
        Jul/Jan  105.50 over                        1 
        Nov/Jan    0.10 over to    2.00 under     569 
        Nov/Nov  195.40 over                        2 
        Jan/Mar    1.40 over to    0.30 over       27

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1536ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.63% 0.93579 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.24% 1.6468 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.77% 100.015 Delayed Quote.9.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.78% 0.74375 Delayed Quote.2.12%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1412.25 End-of-day quote.25.45%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.02% 1.36746 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 0.66% 125.66 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.82% 108.236 Delayed Quote.27.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -1.51% 0.85299 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.54% 568.8369 Real-time Quote.33.28%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.15% 661.0415 Real-time Quote.24.13%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.57% 461.7 End-of-day quote.11.51%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.59% 1.256 Delayed Quote.0.05%
WTI 2.68% 104.075 Delayed Quote.26.47%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:37pICE REVIEW : Canola Higher and Overvalued
DJ
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.96% to Settle at $108.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pGlobal equities rise despite inflation scares, oil climbs
RE
03:06pCorn Higher Amid Slow Pace of Planting -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:05pGold hits 1-month peak as high inflation boosts appeal
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.36% to Settle at $3.2913 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 7.33% to Settle at $3.7184 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.63% to Settle at $104.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:39pItalian coffee maker Lavazza sees 'challenging' 2022 after strong 2021
RE
02:01pComex Copper Settles 0.06% Higher at $4.7070 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates
2Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russ..
3JPMorgan's Dimon downbeat as profit drops 42%
4Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
5Global equities rise despite inflation scares, oil climbs

HOT NEWS