ICE Review: Canola Higher and Overvalued

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were mostly higher at the close Wednesday, with the only loss in the old crop May contract.

A trader said rolling out of that May position was a feature in Wednesday's session, along with some movement out of old crop July. He stressed that canola remains overvalued and over-bought, suggesting the Canadian oilseed could lose C$60 to C$100 per metric ton.

Significant upticks in global crude oil prices were supportive of edible oil values. That led to gains in Chicago soyoil, and spurred turnarounds in soybeans and European rapeseed. Malaysian palm oil and Chicago soymeal remained lower.

A major storm is dumping large amount of snow on the eastern Prairies, which will delay spring planting. However, the melt will benefit soil moisture levels.

The Canadian dollar was stronger at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 79.60 U.S. cents, compared with Tuesday's close of 79.26.

There were 33,989 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday, when 18,672 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 25,542 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola May 1,155.00 dn 2.60 Jul 1,136.70 up 1.30 Nov 1,027.80 up 9.10 Jan 1,029.30 up 10.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 23.10 over to 15.20 over 8,149 May/Nov 138.50 over to 119.10 over 1,129 May/Jan 120.30 over to 119.40 over 291 May/Mar 124.30 over 1 Jul/Nov 119.90 over to 100.00 over 2,602 Jul/Jan 105.50 over 1 Nov/Jan 0.10 over to 2.00 under 569 Nov/Nov 195.40 over 2 Jan/Mar 1.40 over to 0.30 over 27

