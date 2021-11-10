ICE Review : Canola Hits Fresh Highs

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Wednesday, hitting fresh contract highs as tight supplies, solid demand, bullish technical signals and spillover from outside markets all provided support.

End users looking to secure coverage and speculators adding to their large net long positions were both on the buy side, with a lack of significant selling pressure to limit the gains.

Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures posted solid advances. Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures were also higher overnight.

The canola market will be closed Thursday for Remembrance Day, with positioning ahead of the holiday likely behind some of the activity.

About 24,721 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday, when 19,925 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 19,118 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Jan 1,004.40 up 15.00 Mar 976.70 up 12.50 May 944.90 up 10.80 Jul 903.90 up 7.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 31.00 over to 25.80 over 3,911 Jan/May 61.90 over to 58.00 over 1,457 Jan/Jul 102.00 over to 96.50 over 318 Jan/Nov 209.10 over to 205.30 over 314 Jan/Jan 204.80 over to 203.90 over 100 Mar/May 32.40 over to 28.70 over 1,860 Mar/Jul 73.30 over to 68.60 over 154 Mar/Nov 178.20 over to 174.90 over 261 Mar/Jan 177.30 over to 174.80 over 59 May/Jul 42.20 over to 36.70 over 721 Jul/Nov 113.20 over to 103.80 over 308 Nov/Jan 0.40 under to 1.10 under 96

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

