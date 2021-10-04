ICE Review : Canola Holds Onto Gains

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Monday, but off its session highs after running into some profit-taking resistance.

Tight supplies and the need to ration demand remained supportive, as did bullish technical signals.

A rally in crude oil fueled gains in the vegetable oil markets in general, with some of that strength spilling into canola.

Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures were higher for most of the day, but eventually drifted lower to settle near unchanged.

Strength in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on canola. Ideas that the market was overpriced also tempered the advances.

About 32,691 canola contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 18,155 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 23,118 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 907.10 up 4.00 Jan 892.20 up 3.80 Mar 876.40 up 3.60 May 850.50 up 4.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 20.00 over to 13.00 over 7,024 Nov/Mar 31.30 over to 28.50 over 29 Nov/May 60.70 over to 60.50 over 50 Nov/Jul 87.20 over 1 Jan/Mar 17.50 over to 13.50 over 2,172 Jan/May 44.10 over to 43.80 over 83 Jan/Jul 72.20 over to 69.10 over 14 Mar/May 27.50 over to 24.60 over 1,266 May/Jul 29.50 over to 25.90 over 685 Jul/Nov 114.80 over to 105.40 over 227 Nov/Jan 9.20 over 8

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1536ET