ICE Review : Canola Holds Onto Gains

10/04/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Monday, but off its session highs after running into some profit-taking resistance.

Tight supplies and the need to ration demand remained supportive, as did bullish technical signals.

A rally in crude oil fueled gains in the vegetable oil markets in general, with some of that strength spilling into canola.

Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures were higher for most of the day, but eventually drifted lower to settle near unchanged.

Strength in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on canola. Ideas that the market was overpriced also tempered the advances.

About 32,691 canola contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 18,155 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 23,118 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price     Change

Canola 

   Nov       907.10    up 4.00 
   Jan       892.20    up 3.80 
   Mar       876.40    up 3.60 
   May       850.50    up 4.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices                Volume 
   Nov/Jan       20.00 over to 13.00 over       7,024 
   Nov/Mar       31.30 over to 28.50 over          29 
   Nov/May       60.70 over to 60.50 over          50 
   Nov/Jul       87.20 over                         1 
   Jan/Mar       17.50 over to 13.50 over       2,172 
   Jan/May       44.10 over to 43.80 over          83 
   Jan/Jul       72.20 over to 69.10 over          14 
   Mar/May       27.50 over to 24.60 over       1,266 
   May/Jul       29.50 over to 25.90 over         685 
   Jul/Nov       114.80 over to 105.40 over       227 
   Nov/Jan       9.20 over                          8

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1536ET

