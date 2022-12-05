ICE Review: Canola Increases Despite Pressure

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were higher on Monday as they continued to garner support from last week's Statistics Canada report that was bullish on the oilseed.

The report cut canola production for 2022/23 from 19.10 million tonnes to 18.17 million.

Although there was a measure of support from Chicago soymeal, soybeans finished a pinch lower after a day of choppy trading while there were sharp drops in soyoil.

Modest increases in European rapeseed and Malaysian lent spillover to canola. A growing downturn in global crude oil prices was putting pressure on vegetable oils.

While canola crush margins remain quite large, they have pulled back over the last week, taking away a little bit of support.

As the United States dollar was on the rise, the Canadian dollar was weaker at mid-afternoon. The loonie slid to 73.52 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 74.25.

There were 39,603 contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 39,870 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 24,574 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jan 859.00 up 9.70 Mar 850.00 up 8.30 May 853.90 up 9.10 Jul 857.50 up 9.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 9.50 over to 6.90 over 4,561 Jan/Jul 4.70 over to 1.70 over 205 Jan/Nov 21.00 over 1 Mar/May 2.00 under to 4.00 under 4,030 Mar/Jul 5.00 under to 6.00 under 52 Mar/Nov 14.50 over to 13.80 over 97 May/Jul 2.00 under to 4.00 under 2,166 May/Nov 16.00 over to 13.60 over 31 Jul/Nov 22.90 over to 18.40 over 1,141 Nov/Jan 2.90 over 3

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1537ET