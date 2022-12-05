Advanced search
ICE Review: Canola Increases Despite Pressure

12/05/2022
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were higher on Monday as they continued to garner support from last week's Statistics Canada report that was bullish on the oilseed.

The report cut canola production for 2022/23 from 19.10 million tonnes to 18.17 million.

Although there was a measure of support from Chicago soymeal, soybeans finished a pinch lower after a day of choppy trading while there were sharp drops in soyoil.

Modest increases in European rapeseed and Malaysian lent spillover to canola. A growing downturn in global crude oil prices was putting pressure on vegetable oils.

While canola crush margins remain quite large, they have pulled back over the last week, taking away a little bit of support.

As the United States dollar was on the rise, the Canadian dollar was weaker at mid-afternoon. The loonie slid to 73.52 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 74.25.

There were 39,603 contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 39,870 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 24,574 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price        Change

Canola 

   Jan       859.00       up 9.70 
   Mar       850.00       up 8.30 
   May       853.90       up 9.10 
   Jul       857.50       up 9.20

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                   Prices              Volume 
   Jan/Mar       9.50 over to 6.90 over          4,561 
   Jan/Jul       4.70 over to 1.70 over            205 
   Jan/Nov       21.00 over                          1 
   Mar/May       2.00 under to 4.00 under        4,030 
   Mar/Jul       5.00 under to 6.00 under           52 
   Mar/Nov       14.50 over to 13.80 over           97 
   May/Jul       2.00 under to 4.00 under        2,166 
   May/Nov       16.00 over to 13.60 over           31 
   Jul/Nov       22.90 over to 18.40 over        1,141 
   Nov/Jan       2.90 over                           3

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1537ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.66% 0.91012 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
BRENT OIL -4.58% 82.9 Delayed Quote.10.28%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.14% 1.65586 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.48% 100.482 Delayed Quote.9.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.44% 0.69329 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.14% 0.73505 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.60% 1.42628 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.29% 0.85833 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.78% 421.7909 Real-time Quote.6.34%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.10% 571.7115 Real-time Quote.7.41%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 424.5 End-of-day quote.3.11%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 1.15% 1.3601 Delayed Quote.6.58%
WTI -4.80% 77.267 Delayed Quote.6.45%
