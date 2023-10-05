WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was narrowly mixed at Thursday's close after moving to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

The nearby November contract managed to settle above support at C$710 per metric ton after trading below that key chart point earlier in the day.

Losses in Chicago soyoil put some pressure on the Canadian oilseed throughout the session. Crude oil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were also lower on the day.

Historically wide crush margins remained a supportive influence, and a slowdown in seasonal harvest pressure also underpinned the futures. The Saskatchewan canola harvest was 90% complete in the latest weekly report.

An estimated 51,297 contracts traded Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 37,023 contracts traded. Spreading accounted for 34,302 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola

Months Prices Change

Nov 711.20 up 0.40 Jan 719.30 dn 0.30 Mar 727.60 dn 0.00 May 732.10 dn 0.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume

Nov/Jan 7.70 under to 9.00 under 9,219

Nov/Mar 15.10 under to 17.00 under 825 Nov/May 19.20 under to 21.40 under 677 Nov/Jul 22.50 under to 23.10 under 40

Jan/Mar 7.20 under to 8.60 under 4,093

Jan/May 11.20 under to 13.00 under 34 Jan/Jul 13.30 under to 15.00 under 62

Mar/May 3.20 under to 5.00 under 1,325

Mar/Jul 5.70 under to 7.60 under 26 May/Jul 2.20 under to 4.50 under 835 Jul/Nov 21.80 over to 18.00 over 15

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-23 1704ET