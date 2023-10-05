WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was narrowly mixed at Thursday's close after moving to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

The nearby November contract managed to settle above support at C$710 per metric ton after trading below that key chart point earlier in the day.

Losses in Chicago soyoil put some pressure on the Canadian oilseed throughout the session. Crude oil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were also lower on the day.

Historically wide crush margins remained a supportive influence, and a slowdown in seasonal harvest pressure also underpinned the futures. The Saskatchewan canola harvest was 90% complete in the latest weekly report.

An estimated 51,297 contracts traded Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 37,023 contracts traded. Spreading accounted for 34,302 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola


Months Prices Change 

   Nov     711.20  up 0.40 
   Jan     719.30  dn 0.30 
   Mar     727.60  dn 0.00 
   May     732.10  dn 0.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months  Prices                     Volume

Nov/Jan 7.70 under to 9.00 under 9,219 

   Nov/Mar 15.10 under to 17.00 under   825 
   Nov/May 19.20 under to 21.40 under   677 
   Nov/Jul 22.50 under to 23.10 under    40

Jan/Mar 7.20 under to 8.60 under 4,093 

   Jan/May 11.20 under to 13.00 under    34 
   Jan/Jul 13.30 under to 15.00 under    62

Mar/May 3.20 under to 5.00 under 1,325 

   Mar/Jul  5.70 under to 7.60 under     26 
   May/Jul  2.20 under to 4.50 under    835 
   Jul/Nov 21.80 over to 18.00 over      15

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-23 1704ET