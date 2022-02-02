Log in
ICE Review: Canola Mostly Higher After Early Losses

02/02/2022 | 03:41pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was narrowly mixed at Wednesday's close, managing to turn higher in the most active months late in the day after posting losses for most of the session.

Gains in Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and soyoil provided underlying support throughout the session, with soybeans setting fresh contract highs. However, a trader noted that canola had outpaced its U.S. counterpart earlier in the crop year and was now lagging to the upside as the spreads between the two oilseeds saw some readjustment.

Tight old crop canola supplies remained supportive, although demand was being rationed at current price levels.

About 19,487 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 25,511 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 8,076 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price         Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,022.50       up 0.50 
   May       1,009.10       up 0.40 
   Jul       983.10         dn 0.90 
   Nov       844.80         up 1.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume

represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices                Volume 
   Mar/May    15.20 over to 11.10 over          2,712 
   Mar/Jul    40.70 over to 36.40 over            244 
   Mar/Nov    182.90 over to 175.80 over           12 
   May/Jul    29.20 over to 23.10 over            713 
   May/Nov    167.00 over to 160.70 over            2 
   Jul/Nov    145.00 over to 135.00 over          312 
   Nov/Jan    3.00 over to 1.60 over               27 
   Jan/Mar    3.50 over to 3.00 over               16

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1540ET

