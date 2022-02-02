ICE Review: Canola Mostly Higher After Early Losses

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was narrowly mixed at Wednesday's close, managing to turn higher in the most active months late in the day after posting losses for most of the session.

Gains in Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and soyoil provided underlying support throughout the session, with soybeans setting fresh contract highs. However, a trader noted that canola had outpaced its U.S. counterpart earlier in the crop year and was now lagging to the upside as the spreads between the two oilseeds saw some readjustment.

Tight old crop canola supplies remained supportive, although demand was being rationed at current price levels.

About 19,487 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 25,511 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 8,076 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Mar 1,022.50 up 0.50 May 1,009.10 up 0.40 Jul 983.10 dn 0.90 Nov 844.80 up 1.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume

represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 15.20 over to 11.10 over 2,712 Mar/Jul 40.70 over to 36.40 over 244 Mar/Nov 182.90 over to 175.80 over 12 May/Jul 29.20 over to 23.10 over 713 May/Nov 167.00 over to 160.70 over 2 Jul/Nov 145.00 over to 135.00 over 312 Nov/Jan 3.00 over to 1.60 over 27 Jan/Mar 3.50 over to 3.00 over 16

