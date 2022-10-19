Advanced search
ICE Review: Canola Mostly Higher at Close

10/19/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly higher on Wednesday, with the largest gains in the nearby November contract as participants were busy rolling their positions out of the front month ahead of its expiry.

Gains in Chicago soyoil provided underlying support, with a lack of significant farmer selling also underpinning the futures.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both higher as well, while a weaker tone in the Canadian dollar also helped underpin canola.

Seasonal harvest pressure kept a lid on the upside, with canola holding in a narrow range from a chart standpoint.

About 53,445 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 34,195 contracts changed hands.

Spreading was a feature, accounting for 42,846 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
                Price        Change

Canola 

   Nov          869.70       up 9.30 
   Jan          870.40       up 3.40 
   Mar          873.70       up 0.70 
   May          876.00       dn 0.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices                Volume 
   Nov/Jan       0.90 over to 6.90 under       11,490 
   Nov/Mar       3.00 under to 12.30 under        248 
   Nov/May       5.00 under to 14.30 under        219 
   Nov/Nov       12.30 over to 11.60 over          21 
   Jan/Mar       2.20 under to 6.20 under       3,680 
   Jan/May       4.40 under to 5.60 under          97 
   Jan/Jul       10.00 under to 10.10 under        77 
   Mar/May       1.00 under to 3.30 under       3,109 
   Mar/Jul       1.60 under to 4.00 under         387 
   May/Jul       0.50 under to 1.30 under       1,034 
   Jul/Nov       28.60 over to 25.60 over       1,039 
   Nov/Jan       2.90 over to 2.80 over            22

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1523ET

