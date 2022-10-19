ICE Review: Canola Mostly Higher at Close

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly higher on Wednesday, with the largest gains in the nearby November contract as participants were busy rolling their positions out of the front month ahead of its expiry.

Gains in Chicago soyoil provided underlying support, with a lack of significant farmer selling also underpinning the futures.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both higher as well, while a weaker tone in the Canadian dollar also helped underpin canola.

Seasonal harvest pressure kept a lid on the upside, with canola holding in a narrow range from a chart standpoint.

About 53,445 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 34,195 contracts changed hands.

Spreading was a feature, accounting for 42,846 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 869.70 up 9.30 Jan 870.40 up 3.40 Mar 873.70 up 0.70 May 876.00 dn 0.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 0.90 over to 6.90 under 11,490 Nov/Mar 3.00 under to 12.30 under 248 Nov/May 5.00 under to 14.30 under 219 Nov/Nov 12.30 over to 11.60 over 21 Jan/Mar 2.20 under to 6.20 under 3,680 Jan/May 4.40 under to 5.60 under 97 Jan/Jul 10.00 under to 10.10 under 77 Mar/May 1.00 under to 3.30 under 3,109 Mar/Jul 1.60 under to 4.00 under 387 May/Jul 0.50 under to 1.30 under 1,034 Jul/Nov 28.60 over to 25.60 over 1,039 Nov/Jan 2.90 over to 2.80 over 22

