ICE Review: Canola Mostly Lower

10/25/2022 | 08:16pm BST
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower at Tuesday's close, with chart-based positioning a feature as values backed away from the top end of their sideways range.

Only the nearby November contract held onto small gains, with intermonth spreading behind some of the activity as participants exit the front month ahead of its expiry.

Losses in European rapeseed futures and strength in the Canadian dollar both put pressure on the canola market.

However, gains in the Chicago soy complex provided spillover support. Wide crush margins and a lack of significant farmer selling, as seasonal harvest pressure subsides, also helped temper the declines.

About 32,093 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday, when 38,516 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 24,958 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
Canola    Nov  896.80  up  4.00 
          Jan  866.80  dn 14.40 
          Mar  872.60  dn 14.20 
          May  877.50  dn 13.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
          Nov/Jan  33.50 over  to  9.00 over       3,999 
          Nov/Mar  27.60 over  to  6.00 over          30 
          Jan/Mar   4.80 under to  6.10 under      4,438 
          Jan/May   7.70 under to 10.40 under        613 
          Mar/May   2.40 under to  4.90 under      2,114 
          Mar/Jul   3.80 under to  6.00 under        221 
          Mar/Nov  21.50 over                        110 
          May/Jul   0.70 under to  1.50 under        602 
          May/Nov  23.00 over                          3 
          Jul/Nov  27.90 over to  25.00 over         349

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.43% 0.87041 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.75% 1.56017 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 108.717 Delayed Quote.18.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.18% 0.73092 Delayed Quote.1.30%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.15% 1.35588 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.30% 0.78355 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.67% 1.36048 Delayed Quote.8.02%
