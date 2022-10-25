ICE Review: Canola Mostly Lower

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower at Tuesday's close, with chart-based positioning a feature as values backed away from the top end of their sideways range.

Only the nearby November contract held onto small gains, with intermonth spreading behind some of the activity as participants exit the front month ahead of its expiry.

Losses in European rapeseed futures and strength in the Canadian dollar both put pressure on the canola market.

However, gains in the Chicago soy complex provided spillover support. Wide crush margins and a lack of significant farmer selling, as seasonal harvest pressure subsides, also helped temper the declines.

About 32,093 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday, when 38,516 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 24,958 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Nov 896.80 up 4.00 Jan 866.80 dn 14.40 Mar 872.60 dn 14.20 May 877.50 dn 13.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Nov/Jan 33.50 over to 9.00 over 3,999 Nov/Mar 27.60 over to 6.00 over 30 Jan/Mar 4.80 under to 6.10 under 4,438 Jan/May 7.70 under to 10.40 under 613 Mar/May 2.40 under to 4.90 under 2,114 Mar/Jul 3.80 under to 6.00 under 221 Mar/Nov 21.50 over 110 May/Jul 0.70 under to 1.50 under 602 May/Nov 23.00 over 3 Jul/Nov 27.90 over to 25.00 over 349

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1515ET