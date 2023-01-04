Advanced search
ICE Review: Canola Mostly Lower

01/04/2023 | 03:50pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower at Wednesday's close after trading to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

Losses in crude oil weighed on world vegetable oil markets, including canola, with strength in the Canadian dollar also bearish for the oilseed.

However, the underlying fundamentals remained supportive, helping temper the declines as crush margins remain favorable.

About 30,287 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 18,931 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 13,606 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price      Change

Canola 

   Mar       869.00    dn 2.60 
   May       866.50    dn 1.20 
   Jul       865.80    dn 0.30 
   Nov       835.60    up 0.20

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months              Prices                Volume 
   Mar/May       4.80 over to 2.40 over       3,785 
   Mar/Jul       6.00 over to 3.00 over         556 
   Mar/Nov       35.50 over                       6 
   May/Jul       1.90 over to 0.40 over       1,954 
   May/Nov       34.70 over to 32.50 over         8 
   Jul/Nov       34.50 over to 30.00 over       470 
   Nov/Jan       2.00 under to 2.70 under        24

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1549ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.29% 0.92186 Delayed Quote.0.10%
BRENT OIL -5.27% 77.84 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.59% 1.62625 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 2.39% 98.322 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.69% 0.68938 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.39% 0.74141 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.83% 1.42997 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.57% 0.84892 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -5.57% 399.2107 Real-time Quote.0.25%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -1.37% 1.34859 Delayed Quote.0.18%
WTI -5.03% 72.985 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
