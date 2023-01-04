ICE Review: Canola Mostly Lower

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower at Wednesday's close after trading to both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

Losses in crude oil weighed on world vegetable oil markets, including canola, with strength in the Canadian dollar also bearish for the oilseed.

However, the underlying fundamentals remained supportive, helping temper the declines as crush margins remain favorable.

About 30,287 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 18,931 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 13,606 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Mar 869.00 dn 2.60 May 866.50 dn 1.20 Jul 865.80 dn 0.30 Nov 835.60 up 0.20

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 4.80 over to 2.40 over 3,785 Mar/Jul 6.00 over to 3.00 over 556 Mar/Nov 35.50 over 6 May/Jul 1.90 over to 0.40 over 1,954 May/Nov 34.70 over to 32.50 over 8 Jul/Nov 34.50 over to 30.00 over 470 Nov/Jan 2.00 under to 2.70 under 24

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1549ET