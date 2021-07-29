Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Canola Mostly Lower on Thursday

07/29/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly weaker at Thursday's close, but off its lows for the session after uncovering some support to the downside.

Sharp strength in the Canadian dollar accounted for some selling pressure in canola. Speculative long liquidation also weighed on prices in early activity.

However, ongoing drought concerns across Western Canada, with forecasts calling for more heat and dryness over the next week, remained supportive.

Gains in Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and soyoil also underpinned canola.

About 13,960 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 16,948 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,868 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
            Price       Change

Canola 

   Nov       878.40    dn 4.60 
   Jan       865.20    dn 4.00 
   Mar       850.80    dn 4.00 
   May       831.40    dn 3.30

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                Volume

Canola 

   Nov/Jan       14.70 over to 11.80 over    1,269 
   Nov/Mar       29.50 over to 26.00 over      146 
   Nov/Jul       69.30 over                      1 
   Nov/Nov       212.50 over to 210.60 over      2 
   Jan/Mar       15.00 over to 13.30 over    1,378 
   Jan/May       34.20 over to 33.50 over       14 
   Jan/Nov       206.00 over to 203.50 over    300 
   Mar/May       20.80 over to 18.70 over      657 
   Mar/Jul       44.50 over                      1 
   May/Jul       25.70 over to 24.50 over      162 
   Jul/Nov       149.70 over to 143.70 over      4

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1530ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:31pICE REVIEW : Canola Mostly Lower on Thursday
DJ
03:27pGrains Gain on Bullish Weather, New Crop Exports -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.75% to Settle at $76.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.87% to Settle at $2.3514 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.55% to Settle at $2.1894 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.70% to Settle at $73.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.32% to Settle at $4.0590 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:07pOil rises as U.S. supplies tighten and dollar weakens
RE
02:04pComex Copper Settles the Month 0.87% Higher at $4.5200 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pComex Silver Settles the Month 3.63% Higher at $25.764 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After Fed Statement
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Raises Guidance as 2Q Earnings Beat

HOT NEWS