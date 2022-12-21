ICE Review: Canola Positive After Light, Choppy Trading

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--After a day of light and choppy trading, the ICE Futures canola market closed in positive territory.

Chicago soyoil was slightly stronger, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were significantly higher. Crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel after the Energy Information Agency reported that U.S. crude oil inventories fell 5.9 million barrels last week.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent from Tuesday's close.

About 15,731 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, compared with 25,481 contracts Tuesday.

Spreading accounted for 9,540 of the contracts.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Jan 858.70 up 0.10 Mar 857.40 up 3.20 May 853.90 up 4.00 Jul 851.50 up 3.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 5.40 over to 0.60 over 1,850 Mar/May 5.70 over to 2.10 over 1,362 Mar/Jul 7.10 over to 4.00 over 374 Mar/Nov 39.40 over to 33.10 over 92 May/Jul 3.50 over to 1.10 over 746 May/Nov 34.00 over 2 Jul/Nov 35.00 over to 29.00 over 343 Nov/Jan 0.80 under 1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

