ICE Review: Canola Positive After Light, Choppy Trading

12/21/2022 | 03:48pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--After a day of light and choppy trading, the ICE Futures canola market closed in positive territory.

Chicago soyoil was slightly stronger, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were significantly higher. Crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel after the Energy Information Agency reported that U.S. crude oil inventories fell 5.9 million barrels last week.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent from Tuesday's close.

About 15,731 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, compared with 25,481 contracts Tuesday.

Spreading accounted for 9,540 of the contracts.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

         Price       Change 
 
Canola   Jan 858.70  up 0.10 
         Mar 857.40  up 3.20 
         May 853.90  up 4.00 
         Jul 851.50  up 3.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

         Months           Prices           Volume 
 
         Jan/Mar   5.40 over to 0.60 over   1,850 
         Mar/May   5.70 over to 2.10 over   1,362 
         Mar/Jul   7.10 over to 4.00 over     374 
         Mar/Nov  39.40 over to 33.10 over     92 
         May/Jul   3.50 over to 1.10 over     746 
         May/Nov  34.00 over 2 
         Jul/Nov  35.00 over to 29.00 over    343 
         Nov/Jan   0.80 under 1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1547ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.37% 0.91309 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
BRENT OIL 3.34% 82.26 Delayed Quote.2.75%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.78% 1.64508 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.21% 97.147 Delayed Quote.10.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.06% 0.68058 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.7347 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.06% 1.44446 Delayed Quote.0.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.59% 0.85752 Delayed Quote.0.42%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.68% 429.0802 Real-time Quote.0.89%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.04% 1.36088 Delayed Quote.7.98%
WTI 2.95% 78.379 Delayed Quote.0.69%
