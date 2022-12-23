Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Review: Canola Positive Ahead of Holiday Break

12/23/2022 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market was higher on Friday amid lighter trading and positioning ahead of the holiday weekend. There will be no ICE canola trading on Dec. 26 and 27 due to the Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays.

Chicago soyoil was also higher, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both lower. Meanwhile, crude oil gained more than US$2 per barrel after Russia said it would cut oil production in response to a price cap implemented by the European Union and the G7.

The Canadian dollar gained more than a quarter of a U.S. cent to close at 73.51 cents on Friday.

About 11,665 canola contracts were traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 17,070 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 8,274 of the contracts traded. Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
   Price               Change 
   Jan 867.50          up 4.20 
   Mar 863.70          up 3.50 
   May 862.00          up 4.90 
   Jul 860.60          up 7.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months   Spreads                  Volume 
   Jan/Mar 5.60 over to 5.00 under    1,269 
   Jan/May 9.10 over to 2.70 over        35 
   Jan/Jul 7.60 over to 1.40 over        60 
   Mar/May 5.00 over to 1.50 over     1,635 
   Mar/Jul 9.30 over to 3.00 over       236 
   Mar/Nov 36.50 over to 32.00 over      83 
   May/Jul 4.60 over to 1.00 over       619 
   Jul/Nov 33.30 over to 27.60 over     196 
   Nov/Jan 1.70 under                     4

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1540ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.32% 0.91338 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.52%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.23% 1.63716 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.69% 97.726 Delayed Quote.6.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.58% 0.68652 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.7351 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.18% 1.44306 Delayed Quote.0.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.34% 0.85492 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.71% 436.0407 Real-time Quote.4.39%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.33% 1.35916 Delayed Quote.7.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.47% 69.997 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
WTI 1.55% 79.622 Delayed Quote.4.14%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:57pStorm cuts U.S. oil, gas, power output, sending prices higher
RE
03:40pICE Review: Canola Positive Ahead of Holiday Break
DJ
03:32pUSDA Cattle on Feed Report Shows Smaller Herd
DJ
03:24pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.17% This Week to Settle at $83.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pWheat Futures Higher as Polar Vortex Damages Crops -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.69% This Week to Settle at $3.2661 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 11.79$ -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 23.05% This Week to Settle at $5.0790 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.85% This Week to Settle at $79.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:45p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.821% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation
3Alameda's ex-CEO tells judge she hid billions in loans to FTX execs
4FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
5European shares flat as health stocks' gain offset luxury, tech drag

HOT NEWS