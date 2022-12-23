ICE Review: Canola Positive Ahead of Holiday Break

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market was higher on Friday amid lighter trading and positioning ahead of the holiday weekend. There will be no ICE canola trading on Dec. 26 and 27 due to the Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays.

Chicago soyoil was also higher, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both lower. Meanwhile, crude oil gained more than US$2 per barrel after Russia said it would cut oil production in response to a price cap implemented by the European Union and the G7.

The Canadian dollar gained more than a quarter of a U.S. cent to close at 73.51 cents on Friday.

About 11,665 canola contracts were traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 17,070 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 8,274 of the contracts traded. Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Jan 867.50 up 4.20 Mar 863.70 up 3.50 May 862.00 up 4.90 Jul 860.60 up 7.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Spreads Volume Jan/Mar 5.60 over to 5.00 under 1,269 Jan/May 9.10 over to 2.70 over 35 Jan/Jul 7.60 over to 1.40 over 60 Mar/May 5.00 over to 1.50 over 1,635 Mar/Jul 9.30 over to 3.00 over 236 Mar/Nov 36.50 over to 32.00 over 83 May/Jul 4.60 over to 1.00 over 619 Jul/Nov 33.30 over to 27.60 over 196 Nov/Jan 1.70 under 4

