ICE Review : Canola Posts Solid Gains

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, with chart-based buying a feature as bullish technical signals provided support.

Ongoing concerns over seeding delays across parts of the Canadian Prairies contributed to the strength, although a window of drier weather in Manitoba this week should allow producers there to finally get on their fields.

Tight old crop supplies and intermonth spreading, as investors exit the front month, saw the nearby July contract outpace the new crop months to the upside.

Losses in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil put some pressure on the market, tempering the gains. European rapeseed futures were also lower, although Malaysian palm oil was stronger.

About 13,653 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 17,888 contracts changed hands.

Canadian markets were closed Monday for Victoria Day.

Spreading accounted for 6,056 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Jul 1,185.90 up 14.60 Nov 1,066.20 up 7.50 Jan 1,072.20 up 6.80 Mar 1,073.40 up 7.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 123.80 over to 105.00 over 1,721 Nov/Jan 5.60 under to 7.00 under 987 Nov/Mar 5.00 under to 7.70 under 234 Jan/Mar 0.60 over to 1.20 under 60 Mar/May 6.80 over to 2.90 over 26

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1544ET