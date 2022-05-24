Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Canola Posts Solid Gains

05/24/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, with chart-based buying a feature as bullish technical signals provided support.

Ongoing concerns over seeding delays across parts of the Canadian Prairies contributed to the strength, although a window of drier weather in Manitoba this week should allow producers there to finally get on their fields.

Tight old crop supplies and intermonth spreading, as investors exit the front month, saw the nearby July contract outpace the new crop months to the upside.

Losses in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil put some pressure on the market, tempering the gains. European rapeseed futures were also lower, although Malaysian palm oil was stronger.

About 13,653 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 17,888 contracts changed hands.

Canadian markets were closed Monday for Victoria Day.

Spreading accounted for 6,056 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price       Change

Canola 

   Jul       1,185.90    up 14.60 
   Nov       1,066.20    up 7.50 
   Jan       1,072.20    up 6.80 
   Mar       1,073.40    up 7.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                   Volume 
   Jul/Nov    123.80 over to 105.00 over       1,721 
   Nov/Jan    5.60 under to 7.00 under           987 
   Nov/Mar    5.00 under to 7.70 under           234 
   Jan/Mar    0.60 over to 1.20 under             60 
   Mar/May    6.80 over to 2.90 over              26

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1544ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:58pCorn futures fall to six-week low; wheat weak; soybeans strong
RE
03:55pWheat Lower as Funds Step Up Selling - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:45pICE REVIEW : Canola Posts Solid Gains
DJ
03:15pU.s. justice department says units of commodity trader glencore…
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.12% to Settle at $113.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pStocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.34% to Settle at $3.7818 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.35% to Settle at $3.8110 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.47% to Settle at $109.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pOil near flat after choppy trade; U.S. says export ban not ruled out
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip
2Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
3Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5Wall Street retreats as economic data, weak outlooks fuel recession jit..

HOT NEWS