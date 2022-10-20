Advanced search
ICE Review: Canola Posts Solid Gains

10/20/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Thursday, with the largest gains in the nearby November contract as participants continued to roll their positions out of the front month ahead of its expiry.

Bullish chart signals and gains in Chicago soybeans underpinned canola, with the more-active January contract settling above its 100-day moving average for the first time in four months. Historically wide crush margins and a lack of significant farmer selling were also supportive as seasonal harvest pressure subsides.

However, while soybeans held onto gains, soyoil retreated below unchanged, which weighed somewhat on the canola market.

About 35,315 canola contracts traded Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 53,445 contracts changed hands. Spreading was a feature, accounting for 27,300 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
Canola     Nov  885.40  up 15.70 
           Jan  876.30  up 5.90 
           Mar  877.70  up 4.00 
           May  879.10  up 3.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
       Nov/Jan  11.00 over  to  0.00 under      6,638 
       Nov/Mar   6.60 over  to  2.30 under        272 
       Jan/Mar   0.40 under to  3.30 under      3,343 
       Jan/May   3.00 under to  4.80 under        230 
       Mar/May   1.30 under to  2.30 under      1,643 
       Mar/Jul   1.90 under to  3.00 under         99 
       May/Jul   0.40 under to  1.00 under        827 
       Jul/Nov  27.00 over  to 25.20 over         598

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1535ET

