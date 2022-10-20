ICE Review: Canola Posts Solid Gains

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Thursday, with the largest gains in the nearby November contract as participants continued to roll their positions out of the front month ahead of its expiry.

Bullish chart signals and gains in Chicago soybeans underpinned canola, with the more-active January contract settling above its 100-day moving average for the first time in four months. Historically wide crush margins and a lack of significant farmer selling were also supportive as seasonal harvest pressure subsides.

However, while soybeans held onto gains, soyoil retreated below unchanged, which weighed somewhat on the canola market.

About 35,315 canola contracts traded Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 53,445 contracts changed hands. Spreading was a feature, accounting for 27,300 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Nov 885.40 up 15.70 Jan 876.30 up 5.90 Mar 877.70 up 4.00 May 879.10 up 3.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Nov/Jan 11.00 over to 0.00 under 6,638 Nov/Mar 6.60 over to 2.30 under 272 Jan/Mar 0.40 under to 3.30 under 3,343 Jan/May 3.00 under to 4.80 under 230 Mar/May 1.30 under to 2.30 under 1,643 Mar/Jul 1.90 under to 3.00 under 99 May/Jul 0.40 under to 1.00 under 827 Jul/Nov 27.00 over to 25.20 over 598

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1535ET