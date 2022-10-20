ICE Review: Canola Posts Solid Gains

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Thursday, with the largest gains in the nearby November contract as participants continued to roll their positions out of the front month ahead of its expiry.
Bullish chart signals and gains in Chicago soybeans underpinned canola, with the more-active January contract settling above its 100-day moving average for the first time in four months. Historically wide crush margins and a lack of significant farmer selling were also supportive as seasonal harvest pressure subsides.
However, while soybeans held onto gains, soyoil retreated below unchanged, which weighed somewhat on the canola market.
About 35,315 canola contracts traded Thursday, which compares with Wednesday, when 53,445 contracts changed hands. Spreading was a feature, accounting for 27,300 of the contracts traded.
Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.
Canola Nov 885.40 up 15.70
Jan 876.30 up 5.90
Mar 877.70 up 4.00
May 879.10 up 3.10
Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:
Nov/Jan 11.00 over to 0.00 under 6,638
Nov/Mar 6.60 over to 2.30 under 272
Jan/Mar 0.40 under to 3.30 under 3,343
Jan/May 3.00 under to 4.80 under 230
Mar/May 1.30 under to 2.30 under 1,643
Mar/Jul 1.90 under to 3.00 under 99
May/Jul 0.40 under to 1.00 under 827
Jul/Nov 27.00 over to 25.20 over 598
Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com
