WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, seeing a continuation of Monday's rally as speculative fund traders remained on the buy side covering some of their large net short position.

Gains in Chicago soyoil provided spillover support, with European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil also up on the day.

A storm system is expected to bring snow and rain across a large portion of Saskatchewan and Manitoba in the next few days, which will likely cause seeding delays as fields will take time to dry out. However, farmers in parts of southern Alberta may be ready to start seeding in the next week or so.

About 39,311 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 31,460 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 27,032 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
   Canola          Price         Change 
   May             781.80        up 8.10 
   Jul             753.30        up 6.80 
   Nov             716.40        up 10.10 
   Jan             720.30        up 10.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months          Prices                        Volume 
   May/Jul         30.10 over to 24.70 over       5,161 
   May/Nov         65.70 over to 64.10 over         412 
   Jul/Nov         41.50 over to 34.70 over       7,726 
   Jul/Jan         35.20 over to 31.30 over           9 
   Nov/Jan         3.30 under to 3.90 under         153 
   Jan/Mar         2.80 under                         1 
   Mar/May         5.00 over to 4.60 over            54

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1537ET