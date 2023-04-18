WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Tuesday, seeing a continuation of Monday's rally as speculative fund traders remained on the buy side covering some of their large net short position.

Gains in Chicago soyoil provided spillover support, with European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil also up on the day.

A storm system is expected to bring snow and rain across a large portion of Saskatchewan and Manitoba in the next few days, which will likely cause seeding delays as fields will take time to dry out. However, farmers in parts of southern Alberta may be ready to start seeding in the next week or so.

About 39,311 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 31,460 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 27,032 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Price Change May 781.80 up 8.10 Jul 753.30 up 6.80 Nov 716.40 up 10.10 Jan 720.30 up 10.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 30.10 over to 24.70 over 5,161 May/Nov 65.70 over to 64.10 over 412 Jul/Nov 41.50 over to 34.70 over 7,726 Jul/Jan 35.20 over to 31.30 over 9 Nov/Jan 3.30 under to 3.90 under 153 Jan/Mar 2.80 under 1 Mar/May 5.00 over to 4.60 over 54

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1537ET