ICE Review: Canola Pulls Back With Edible Oils

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures fell back on Tuesday, due to weakness in comparable oils.

A sharp downturn in global crude prices weighed on the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Statistics Canada's grain stocks as of Dec. 31 report helped to keep canola from going lower. The federal agency said combined on-farm and commercial canola stocks of 7.56 million tonnes fell by a little more than 43 percent from a year ago.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 78.64 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 78.81.

There were 28,512 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 28,301 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 19,460 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Mar 1,022.80 dn 6.70 May 1,007.10 dn 11.30 Jul 980.70 dn 9.20 Nov 841.20 dn 5.00

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 17.50 over to 9.60 over 6,496 Mar/Jul 45.70 over to 36.20 over 543 Mar/Nov 187.00 over to 78.60 over 211 Mar/Jan 181.80 over to 179.60 over 5 May/Jul 29.40 over to 24.70 over 1,206 May/Nov 172.10 over to 167.10 over 234 Jul/Nov 145.00 over to 139.00 over 917 Nov/Jan 2.00 over to 1.00 over 118

