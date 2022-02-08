Log in
ICE Review: Canola Pulls Back With Edible Oils

02/08/2022 | 03:32pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures fell back on Tuesday, due to weakness in comparable oils.

A sharp downturn in global crude prices weighed on the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Statistics Canada's grain stocks as of Dec. 31 report helped to keep canola from going lower. The federal agency said combined on-farm and commercial canola stocks of 7.56 million tonnes fell by a little more than 43 percent from a year ago.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 78.64 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 78.81.

There were 28,512 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 28,301 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 19,460 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
               Price     Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,022.80    dn 6.70 
   May       1,007.10    dn 11.30 
   Jul       980.70      dn 9.20 
   Nov       841.20      dn 5.00

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices             Volume 
   Mar/May    17.50 over to 9.60 over       6,496 
   Mar/Jul    45.70 over to 36.20 over        543 
   Mar/Nov    187.00 over to 78.60 over       211 
   Mar/Jan    181.80 over to 179.60 over        5 
   May/Jul    29.40 over to 24.70 over      1,206 
   May/Nov    172.10 over to 167.10 over      234 
   Jul/Nov    145.00 over to 139.00 over      917 
   Nov/Jan    2.00 over to 1.00 over          118

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1531ET

