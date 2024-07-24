WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were mostly lower with the only gain coming in the deferred July position.

Canola was due for a correction after spec fund short covering along with a good amount of farmer selling, a trader said Wednesday. He noted that farmers were likely spurred to sell more to avoid the possibility of greater losses to come.

The trade is largely focused on canola's yield potential, he said. Once that has been surmised, attention will shift toward demand, and exports has been waning.

Pressure on canola came from losses in Chicago soybeans and soyoil, plus Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed.

Small upticks in Chicago soymeal and modest increases in crude oil tried to put a lid on further declines among the oilseeds.

The Bank of Canada announced an interest rate cut of 25 basis points to 4.5%. That weighed on the Canadian dollar, which slipped to 72.39 U.S. cents compared to Tuesday's close of 72.63.

An estimated 56,065 contracts traded on Wednesday, compared to the 59,999 contracts on Tuesday. Spreading accounted for 18,236 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Contracts Price Change Nov 670.60 dn 7.80 Jan 675.10 dn 7.70 Mar 677.90 dn 6.00 May 676.00 dn 3.30 Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Contracts Prices Volume Nov/Jan 3.60 under to 5.20 under 4,402 Nov/Mar 6.00 under to 8.30 under 405 Nov/May 2.20 under to 9.70 under 94 Nov/Jul 1.40 over to 0.70 under 20 Jan/Mar 2.00 under to 3.50 under 1,729 Jan/Jul 7.70 over 1 Mar/May 4.60 over to 1.70 over 1,098 Mar/Jul 12.70 over to 6.10 over 521 May/Jul 8.60 over to 4.30 over 848

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

