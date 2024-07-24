WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were mostly lower with the only gain coming in the deferred July position.

Canola was due for a correction after spec fund short covering along with a good amount of farmer selling, a trader said Wednesday. He noted that farmers were likely spurred to sell more to avoid the possibility of greater losses to come.

The trade is largely focused on canola's yield potential, he said. Once that has been surmised, attention will shift toward demand, and exports has been waning.

Pressure on canola came from losses in Chicago soybeans and soyoil, plus Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed.

Small upticks in Chicago soymeal and modest increases in crude oil tried to put a lid on further declines among the oilseeds.

The Bank of Canada announced an interest rate cut of 25 basis points to 4.5%. That weighed on the Canadian dollar, which slipped to 72.39 U.S. cents compared to Tuesday's close of 72.63.

An estimated 56,065 contracts traded on Wednesday, compared to the 59,999 contracts on Tuesday. Spreading accounted for 18,236 contracts traded.


Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 


 
   Contracts Price   Change 
   Nov       670.60  dn 7.80 
   Jan       675.10  dn 7.70 
   Mar       677.90  dn 6.00 
   May       676.00  dn 3.30 
 
   Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume   represents the number of spreads: 
 
   Contracts  Prices                    Volume 
 
   Nov/Jan     3.60 under to 5.20 under 4,402 
   Nov/Mar     6.00 under to 8.30 under   405 
   Nov/May     2.20 under to 9.70 under    94 
   Nov/Jul     1.40 over to 0.70 under     20 
   Jan/Mar     2.00 under to 3.50 under 1,729 
   Jan/Jul     7.70 over                    1 
   Mar/May     4.60 over to 1.70 over   1,098 
   Mar/Jul    12.70 over to 6.10 over     521 
   May/Jul     8.60 over to 4.30 over     848

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-24-24 1543ET