ICE Review: Canola Rally Continues

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was up sharply for the second-straight session on Thursday, as bullish technical signals kept speculators on the buy side.

A rally in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex provided spillover support for canola, according to participants. Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures were also higher.

Canada's tight supply situation and ideas that the recent selloff was overdone contributed to the gains in canola.

However, a firmer tone in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on values.

About 26,697 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 30,877 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,908 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Mar 1,022.00 up 21.30 May 1,005.00 up 24.40 Jul 968.40 up 22.60 Nov 825.90 up 21.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 25.50 over to 15.00 over 2,535 Mar/Jul 55.60 over to 51.90 over 87 Mar/Nov 196.10 over to 194.00 over 17 May/Jul 41.20 over to 34.30 over 1,569 Jul/Nov 153.90 over to 138.00 over 738 Nov/Jan 5.00 over to 4.00 over 8

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

