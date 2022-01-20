Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review: Canola Rally Continues

01/20/2022 | 03:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was up sharply for the second-straight session on Thursday, as bullish technical signals kept speculators on the buy side.

A rally in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex provided spillover support for canola, according to participants. Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures were also higher.

Canada's tight supply situation and ideas that the recent selloff was overdone contributed to the gains in canola.

However, a firmer tone in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on values.

About 26,697 canola contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 30,877 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,908 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
               Price     Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,022.00    up 21.30 
   May       1,005.00    up 24.40 
   Jul       968.40      up 22.60 
   Nov       825.90      up 21.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                Volume 
   Mar/May    25.50 over to 15.00 over       2,535 
   Mar/Jul    55.60 over to 51.90 over          87 
   Mar/Nov    196.10 over to 194.00 over        17 
   May/Jul    41.20 over to 34.30 over       1,569 
   Jul/Nov    153.90 over to 138.00 over       738 
   Nov/Jan    5.00 over to 4.00 over             8

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1524ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.90339 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.20% 1.69914 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 91.42 Delayed Quote.0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.40% 0.73456 Delayed Quote.1.69%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1209.5 End-of-day quote.7.85%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.47% 1.4128 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 87.8 Delayed Quote.13.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.37% 0.84481 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.22% 1.24832 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
WTI 0.08% 85.08 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:26pWall Street rally eases as bond yields perk up
RE
03:25pSoybeans Higher on Reports of Export Delays - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:24pICE REVIEW : Canola Rally Continues
DJ
03:19pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.07% to Settle at $88.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pCrude prices edge lower, though supply concerns still dominant
RE
03:08pRio Tinto Reviewing Serbia's Move to Revoke Lithium Project Licenses
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.76% to Settle at $2.6718 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.21% to Settle at $2.4622 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.07% to Settle at $86.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.68% to Settle at $3.8020 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rally eases as bond yields perk up
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS