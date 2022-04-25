ICE Review : Canola Recovers Some Lost Ground

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were lower Monday, but eased back from larger declines earlier in the session.

While profit-taking put pressure on canola, there was more coming from sharp losses in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Spring planting will be further delayed on most of the eastern Prairies due to another storm plus below-normal temperatures. Seeding is about to get under way in parts of Alberta, where precipitation would be welcome.

Statistics Canada will issue its survey-based planting intentions report Tuesday morning. The markets are largely expecting canola acres to be less than the 22.48 million seeded last year.

Also, the federal agency released its monthly crush and grain delivery reports. The March crush processed 739,879 metric tons of canola, down 22.8% compared to a year ago. Canola deliveries for March were almost 1.37 million metric tons, falling 31.3% from the previous March.

The Canadian dollar also regained some lost ground from earlier Monday, but the loonie was still lower. At mid-afternoon, it was at 78.46 U.S. cents, compared with Friday's close of 78.73.

There were 22,330 contracts traded Monday, which compares with Friday, when 23,047 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 15,780 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola May 1,184.70 dn 9.20 Jul 1,167.10 dn 4.60 Nov 1,081.80 dn 2.40 Jan 1,084.80 dn 1.40

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 22.30 over to 16.00 over 3,388 May/Nov 105.00 over to 99.20 over 336 May/Jan 101.40 over to 96.50 over 101 Jul/Nov 91.20 over to 82.10 over 2,712 Nov/Jan 1.80 under to 3.20 under 1,287 Jan/Mar 2.00 over to 0.80 over 66

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1536ET