Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Review : Canola Recovers Some Lost Ground

04/25/2022 | 03:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were lower Monday, but eased back from larger declines earlier in the session.

While profit-taking put pressure on canola, there was more coming from sharp losses in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Spring planting will be further delayed on most of the eastern Prairies due to another storm plus below-normal temperatures. Seeding is about to get under way in parts of Alberta, where precipitation would be welcome.

Statistics Canada will issue its survey-based planting intentions report Tuesday morning. The markets are largely expecting canola acres to be less than the 22.48 million seeded last year.

Also, the federal agency released its monthly crush and grain delivery reports. The March crush processed 739,879 metric tons of canola, down 22.8% compared to a year ago. Canola deliveries for March were almost 1.37 million metric tons, falling 31.3% from the previous March.

The Canadian dollar also regained some lost ground from earlier Monday, but the loonie was still lower. At mid-afternoon, it was at 78.46 U.S. cents, compared with Friday's close of 78.73.

There were 22,330 contracts traded Monday, which compares with Friday, when 23,047 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 15,780 contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
                  Price    Change 
Canola     May  1,184.70  dn 9.20 
           Jul  1,167.10  dn 4.60 
           Nov  1,081.80  dn 2.40 
           Jan  1,084.80  dn 1.40

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months              Prices               Volume 
   May/Jul   22.30  over to  16.00  over     3,388 
   May/Nov  105.00  over to  99.20  over       336 
   May/Jan  101.40  over to  96.50  over       101 
   Jul/Nov   91.20  over to  82.10  over     2,712 
   Nov/Jan    1.80 under to   3.20 under     1,287 
   Jan/Mar    2.00  over to   0.80  over        66

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1536ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:40pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures hit two week lows on robust supplies
RE
03:37pICE REVIEW : Canola Recovers Some Lost Ground
DJ
03:27pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.06% to Settle at $102.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:21pFears of global slowdown hit global equities, commodity prices
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.97% to Settle at $3.2398 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.87% to Settle at $4.0909 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.46% to Settle at $98.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:17p1Q GDP Seen +1.0% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:00pComex Copper Settles 2.91% Lower at $4.4490 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:00pComex Silver Settles 2.43% Lower at $23.668 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk taking Twitter private in $44 billion deal
2Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM
5Graphic chip price drop raises questions on whether end of shortage is ..

HOT NEWS