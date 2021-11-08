ICE Review : Canola Recovers to End Higher

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at Monday's close, recovering from early losses.

Weakness in Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and soyoil had weighed on the canola market for most of the session, with European rapeseed futures also down on the day.

However, the speculative profit-taking that weighed early on canola dried up as the day progressed, and canola managed to turn higher.

Tight supplies, bullish technical signals, gains in Malaysian palm oil and solid demand all contributed to the eventual strength in canola.

About 17,602 canola contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday, when 20,752 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 12,292 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Jan 977.40 up 3.50 Mar 954.60 up 2.20 May 925.50 up 2.80 Jul 887.50 up 2.80

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 24.90 over to 21.00 over 2,016 Jan/May 55.50 over to 50.50 over 1,363 Jan/Ju l 95.30 over to 89.00 over 126 Mar/May 31.70 over to 28.50 over 2,004 Mar/Jul 70.00 over 2 May/Jul 40.50 over to 36.90 over 385 Jul/Nov 129.40 over to 115.10 over 170 Nov/Jan 0.90 over to 1.00 under 78 Jan/Mar 5.00 over 2

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 1538ET