ICE Review : Canola Recovers to End Higher

11/08/2021 | 03:39pm EST
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at Monday's close, recovering from early losses.

Weakness in Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and soyoil had weighed on the canola market for most of the session, with European rapeseed futures also down on the day.

However, the speculative profit-taking that weighed early on canola dried up as the day progressed, and canola managed to turn higher.

Tight supplies, bullish technical signals, gains in Malaysian palm oil and solid demand all contributed to the eventual strength in canola.

About 17,602 canola contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday, when 20,752 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 12,292 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
 
                          Price      Change 
Canola            Jan     977.40    up  3.50 
                  Mar     954.60    up  2.20 
                  May     925.50    up  2.80 
                  Jul     887.50    up  2.80

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 
Months              Prices              Volume 
Jan/Mar   24.90  over to  21.00  over    2,016 
Jan/May   55.50  over to  50.50  over    1,363 
Jan/Ju l  95.30  over to  89.00  over      126 
Mar/May   31.70  over to  28.50  over    2,004 
Mar/Jul   70.00  over                        2 
May/Jul   40.50  over to  36.90  over      385 
Jul/Nov  129.40  over to 115.10  over      170 
Nov/Jan    0.90  over to   1.00 under       78 
Jan/Mar    5.00  over                        2

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 1538ET

